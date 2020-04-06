Connect with us

Florida coronavirus cases jump by nearly 1,000 overnight

Jared Moskowitz: State will have enough ventilators and beds for COVID-19 peak

Florida's big city mayors best at coronavirus response, poll says

Coronavirus cases reach 12,350 after adding more than 800 cases Sunday

Florida coronavirus deaths reach 218, cases top 12,000

Chris King pushes 'stimulus challenge' to promote humanitarian efforts

Florida coronavirus cases jump by nearly 1,000 overnight

A total of 236 deaths have been reported in the state.

The Department of Health reports 13,324 cases of coronavirus in Florida, including 236 deaths. There are now 1,592 hospitalizations in Florida as a result of the global pandemic.

That’s an increase of 974 cases overnight, with 15 more deaths tallied by the state.

The state reported 12,350 confirmed cases as of Sunday 5 p.m. tally. At that time, Florida reported 221 deaths, and 1,555 remained hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Florida officials have broadcast optimism about state preparation for a rise in stress on the health care industry. Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said the state will have the ventilators and beds to meet the anticipated need.

“We are gathering up those resources and pre-positioning them, just like we do in a hurricane, and putting them where potentially they’re going to be needed,” Moskowitz said. “And if we do need them, we’ll surge them into those hospitals.”

While the stockpile of hospital beds is enough to cover the projected need, the state is more than 800 short of the 2,500 ICU beds called for by projections. But Moskowitz said the state will have enough for the anticipated May 3 peak.

At the same time some in Florida are in fact getting through the worst of the scare. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus, announced on Sunday his doctors deemed him virus-free and cleared him to return to his family.

He’s now donating plasma and encouraging others to do the same. Those plasma donations are valuable due to antibodies built up by those infected with the virus. Doctors hope that transferring plasma from recovered coronavirus patients — which contains those antibodies — into those still reeling from the virus can help the infected recover.

Meanwhile, a new poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab offers mixed reviews for state and national elected officials but strong support for local leaders.

That takes place as a state unemployment system crashes under unprecedented stress and a record number of unemployment applications, and as Gov. Ron DeSantis’s stay-at-home order went into effect the same day cases surpassed 10,000.

