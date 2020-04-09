Connect with us

No word yet from Ron DeSantis or Richard Corcoran on delayed school start date

'Spiritually close but socially distant': Gov. DeSantis hosannas in-person Easter worship

31 Floridians confirmed dead from COVID-19 overnight

Florida CRNAs prepare for COVID-19 patient surge with collaboration and innovation

More than 2K Floridians now hospitalized with COVID-19

Gov. DeSantis wants to check international travelers with 'rapid' coronavirus test
Education Commission Richard Corcoran joined Ron DeSantis in announcing institutions that have snagged a slice of $10M in education grants.

No word yet from Ron DeSantis or Richard Corcoran on delayed school start date

Schools are currently slated to return May 4.

With the current May 4 return date for campus to open back up for students less than a month away, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have not decided whether, or how, to push back that date during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis told reporters Thursday that he is looking at the evidence on an hour-by-hour basis.

“If it’s safe, we want kids to be in school. I think most parents want that,” DeSantis said.

Opening up schools again, if only for a couple weeks before summer begins, could help return life to normal for parents, students and Floridians. But that would only come after safety is ensured and DOE, administrators and parents feel ready, Corcoran added.

“Optimistically, if you can get some sense of normalcy for two weeks or what have you, yeah, that’s optimistically where we’d like to land, never one second sacrificing all the safety issues that need to be addressed,” he said.

DeSantis acknowledged that closing schools and canceling mass gatherings is standard practice during a public health crisis and that children interact with others. But the fact that most children have had mild, if any, symptoms when infected with the coronavirus should also factor into the state’s decision.

“This particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think nationwide there’s been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten kids. And we lose in Florida between five and 10 kids a year for the flu,” the Governor said. “This one, for whatever reason, much more dangerous if you’re 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported three deaths in children nationwide. And this week, 13-year-old Charlotte Figi, who helped pioneer medical cannabis legalization in Florida and elsewhere, passed away.

The state might consider letting parents opt to keep their students learning virtually or only advise some school districts to extend their closures.

“It may be that not every county’s going to be treated the same in this,” DeSantis said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. If the problem is different in certain parts, then we should recognize that. “

After an initial April 15 return advisory, the state has already once pushed back the return date to the current May 4 guidance.

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

