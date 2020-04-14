Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.14.20

Good Tuesday morning — Please consider reading my take on an important decision Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran need to make. Click here.

— The global COVID-19 case count is approaching 2 million, and deaths eclipsed 118,000.

— The U.S., with more than 23,000 coronavirus deaths, now leads the world in both infections and fatalities. Read more here.

— President Donald Trump declared that he, not the nation’s Governors, has the power to “open up” states and relax social-distancing recommendations. Read more here.

— New York’s Andrew Cuomo seemed to disagree. He and the leaders of five other states in the region formed a council to plan the next steps. California’s Gavin Newsom announced a similar coalition of Western states. Read more here.

— The CDC said the outbreak had stabilized across the U.S. as signs of improvement continue to show up in Europe as well.

— Italy’s new cases fell, and France said the number of intensive-care patients dropped for a fifth day as President Emmanuel Macron extended the lockdown to May 11.

— Spain reported the smallest number of new infections since March 20. Read more here.

— The Census Bureau said it would ask Congress for a four-month delay in delivering population data. Read more here.

“Federal stimulus cash begins to arrive in bank accounts across U.S.” via Sarah Skidmore Sell — Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts. The IRS tweeted Saturday that it had started depositing the funds into taxpayers’ bank accounts and would be working on getting them out as fast as possible. Congress approved the one-time payments as part of an emergency relief package intended to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governors on East and West coasts form pacts to decide when to reopen economies” via Maeve Reston Kristina Sgueglia and Cheri Mossburg of CNN — States on the country’s East and West coasts are forming their own regional pacts to work together on how to reopen from the stay-at-home orders each has issued to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The collaborative approach by governors on both coasts underscored the massive and complex calculations that the nation is facing as it looks at steps to reopen the economy at both the federal and state levels.

“Nearly 500 Floridians dead from coronavirus as new cases ‘at a plateau’” via Florida Politics — Even as the state’s COVID-19 death toll at 499 and total cases at 21,019 Monday, Florida appears to be flattening the curve of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who leads the state’s Department of Health (DOH), told reporters that the number of new cases in the state is “essentially at a plateau,” with only a slight increase in the number of daily new cases this week. Since April 4, the number of daily new cases has sat between 1,000 and 1,200, except for two days of lower than normal testing that returned 838 and 773 new positives.

“Former FDA Commissioner warns COVID-19 vaccine may be two years away” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joined a telephone town hall with Rep. Kathy Castor. Peppered with questions on rapid testing and COVID-19 spread, he stressed patience. “We hope to develop something in the fall, and we have four companies working on it,” he said. “But you are constrained by manufacturing, and you might only have a million doses a month manufactured initially.” A streamlined testing and approval process with the FDA will add time to the process as well as time for scientists to confirm any test is safe and effective. That said, Gottlieb said the U.S. economy will likely reopen before a vaccine becomes available.

“Neel Kashkari says U.S. may face 18 months of rolling shutdowns” via Matthew Boesler of Bloomberg — Without an effective therapy or a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the U.S. economy could face 18 months of rolling shutdowns as the outbreak recedes and flares up again, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari said. Unemployment has skyrocketed in the U.S. over the last few weeks as state and local governments have ordered businesses to close their doors in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. The U.S. central bank has responded aggressively to blunt the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy, launching an unprecedented range of emergency programs to support as much as $2.3 trillion in loans and slashing interest rates to nearly zero.

“The East Coast, always in the spotlight, owes a debt to the West” via Adam Nagourney and Jonathan Martin of The New York Times — California, Oregon and Washington have more ventilators than they can use. These three Western states recently shipped 1,000 spare ventilators to New York and other besieged neighbors to the East. Their aggressive imposition of stay-at-home orders has stood in contrast to the relatively slower actions in New York and elsewhere, and drawn widespread praise. The ongoing effort of three West Coast states to come to the aid of more hard-hit parts of the nation has emerged as the most powerful indication to date that the early intervention of West Coast governors and mayors might have mitigated the medical catastrophe that has befallen New York and parts of the Midwest and South.

“We need to talk about what coronavirus recoveries look like” via Fiona Lowenstein of The New York Times — Details of recovery are still mostly being shared in private messages and on social media. While infection rates increase, the newness of the virus means that there still isn’t anyone in the world who can report on what life is like six or even four months post-symptoms. More robust attention to understanding the recovery process will help survivors grapple with the inevitable physical and mental health burdens of reintegrating into society, and can aid us all in preparing for the next stage of this crisis. Employers will need to reconsider the expectations of COVID-19 survivors, and we can expect disability law to be tested. A wave of chronically ill and slow-healing survivors is an inevitability we can and must prepare ourselves for.

“You could lick the benches’: Life for the first wave of U.S. survivors” via Amy Harmon of The New York Times — The first massive wave of COVID-19 survivors, likely to be endowed with a power known to infectious disease specialists as adaptive immunity, is emerging. Health care workers who have fallen ill and bounced backfill the hospital shifts of colleagues who are still at risk. Many who have overcome the infection, including some of America’s newly unemployed, donate blood to biotech companies and researchers seeking to manufacture treatments from their antibodies. They are sometimes guilt-ridden, about possibly having spread the disease before its existence was widely known, and about recovering when others did not.

“Trump’s disdain for ‘Obamacare’ could hamper virus response” via Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar of The Associated Press — The Trump administration’s unrelenting opposition to “Obamacare” could become an obstacle for millions of uninsured people in the coronavirus outbreak, as well as many who are losing coverage in the economic shutdown. Experts say the Affordable Care Act’s insurance markets provide a ready-made infrastructure for extending subsidized private coverage in every state, allowing more people access to medical treatment before they get so sick they have to go to the emergency room. In about three-fourths of the states, expanded Medicaid is also available to low-income people.

“Foreign doctors could help fight coronavirus. But U.S. blocks many.” via Miriam Jordan and Annie Correal of The New York Times — Visa and airline ticket in hand, a Filipina nurse recently for her flight from London to the United States, where a job awaited her as an intensive care nurse at a North Carolina hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. But under the travel restrictions imposed by President Trump to help prevent new exposure to the virus, she was not allowed to board. Hospitals in coronavirus hot spots are scrambling to address a shortage of medical professionals to help care for patients as the number of cases continues to grow. Foreign health workers have been lining up to fill the jobs, but many are running into roadblocks.

“Spikes in demand from coronavirus patients are creating shortages of asthma drugs and sedatives for ventilator patients” via Christoper Rowland and Joanna Slater of The Washington Post — Hospitals in regions experiencing a surge of coronavirus patients are struggling to maintain supplies of antibiotics, antivirals and sedatives required for patients on ventilators, and other drugs produced in countries where the pandemic has halted or curbed manufacturing. Although overlooked by a public focused on shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, hospitals are increasingly concerned about future shortages of lifesaving drugs as authorities in India and other countries producing the drugs try to guarantee supplies for their own people. New York, the state with the highest number of infections and deaths in the United States, has experienced spikes in demand for fentanyl and other sedatives needed by patients experiencing respiratory failure who are placed on ventilators.

“Could old vaccines for other germs protect against COVID-19?” via Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press — Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they could provide a little stopgap protection against COVID-19 until a more precise shot arrives. Vaccines made using live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to boost the immune system’s first line of defense, a more general way to guard against germs. And history books show that sometimes translates into at least some cross-protection against other, completely different bugs. There’s no evidence yet that the approach would rev up the immune system enough to matter against the new coronavirus.

“The case for ending the COVID-19 pandemic with mass testing” via Umair Irfan — We now know you can’t effectively fight the coronavirus pandemic without widespread testing to find out who has the disease. Developed countries that have managed to keep their case counts and deaths tolls low or bring them way down — including Iceland, Germany, and South Korea — have generally tested a greater proportion of their population than the United States. With the most confirmed cases and confirmed fatalities in the world and a devastating spike in unemployment, the US situation is stunningly costly and the response inadequate. The status quo is untenable. To truly end the crisis, keep deaths low, and allow the economy to recover, testing has to happen on an enormous scale.

What Alan Suskey is reading — “Heart woes spur partial stop of malaria drug study for virus” via Marilynn Marchione via The Associated Press — Scientists in Brazil have stopped part of a study of a malaria drug touted as a possible coronavirus treatment after heart rhythm problems developed in one-quarter of people given the higher of two doses being tested. Trump has pushed chloroquine, and a newer, similar drug called hydroxychloroquine after some very small, early tests suggested the drugs might curb the virus from entering cells. But the drugs have long been known to have potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death.

“The coronavirus class divide: Space and privacy” via Jason DeParle of The New York Times — With the pandemic exposing and compounding inequality in matters large and small, access to private, controllable space has emerged as a new class divide: more valuable than ever to those who have it and potentially fatal to those who do not. Inmates, farmworkers, detained immigrants, Native Americans and homeless families are among the discrete groups whose dilemmas have attracted notice. In addition to a heightened risk of contagion, close quarters can worsen a host of ills, from flared tempers to child abuse and domestic violence. “Shelter in place” is a dictate that assumes the existence of shelter: the safe, stable, controlled environment that poor people often lack. Some are curled on friends’ couches.

“Florida should social distance until a vaccine exists — even if it’s next year, Surgeon General says” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Floridians will be keeping their distance and wearing face masks for up to a year until a COVID-19 vaccine exists, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said Monday before being whisked away by the Governor’s spokeswoman. Rivkees told reporters that Floridians needed to get used to current precautions, such as avoiding crowds of 10 or more and wearing face masks in public. “Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be our new normal and we need to adapt and protect ourselves,” he said. The surgeon general’s comments appear to conflict with what DeSantis and his political ally, President Trump, have said about returning to pre-coronavirus life.

“Nursing homes a coronavirus ‘nightmare.’ DeSantis deploys National Guard for testing surge.” via Mary Ellen Klas and Ben Conarck of the Miami Herald — DeSantis acknowledged Monday that the scope of the COVID-19 problem in the state’s elder-care facilities is becoming direr, and he said he wants the Florida National Guard to fortify “strike teams” conducting tests on residents and staffers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. DeSantis said teams have already been sent into 93 facilities where residents have tested positive. But a surge of testing is needed, he said Monday, primarily to target asymptomatic carriers of the virus among staff. To accomplish that, he is having the National Guard expand its mission in the fight against the coronavirus, bolstering the strike teams to bring testing to hundreds of additional facilities.

“DeSantis touted alcohol-free hand sanitizer not recommended by the CDC” via Kylie McGivern of ABC Action News — A hand sanitizer made in Florida and touted by Gov. DeSantis during a demonstration during a news conference does not use ingredients recommended by the CDC as effective against coronavirus, an ABC Action News investigation uncovered. Sarasota-based Durisan has billed its products as “the longest-lasting, water-based, alcohol-free hand sanitizer.” The company has also seen its business boom as it continues to claim its hand sanitizer helps protect against COVID-19. But medical experts have raised questions about those claims. The CDC recommends hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to be effective against the coronavirus, but Durisan has no alcohol in its solution.

“Hospital group backs ventilator guidelines” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — As Florida approaches an expected peak in the number of coronavirus cases, people on the front lines are waiting and planning for one of the worst possible outcomes: a shortage of ventilators needed by patients battling COVID-19. While DeSantis’ administration has remained relatively quiet on the topic, Florida Hospital Association leaders have decided to endorse a proposal that spells out how crucial ventilators would be used. To address the shortage, the Florida Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees last week agreed to support a proposal by the Florida Bioethics Network to establish an evidence-based standard of care protocol for the COVID-19 crisis.

“COVID-19 impacts on state finances remain unclear” via the News Service of Florida — Responding to questions from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a top state economist said it would be at least another month before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Florida’s finances can be analyzed. “While each day brings additional information and clarity, the generation of credible estimates is not possible until next month at the earliest,” Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, wrote in an email. “At this point, what we do know is far outweighed by the assumptions we would need to make. There are still too many key questions for which there are no current answers. This would make any attempt to begin revising the estimates earlier than mid-May speculative, at best.”

“Clunky, outdated technology helped doom Florida’s jobless website — and others — to failure” via Kevin G. Hall of the Miami Herald — Tens of thousands of Floridians are weeks into trying to file for unemployment benefits, unaware that the main reason for their endless delays is that the underlying architecture of Florida’s Reemployment Assistance Program website is woefully antiquated for today’s unprecedented economic crisis. Relying on IT experts and using tools publicly available on the Internet, the Herald found that the CONNECT system appears to run on IIS Microsoft Servers but, at least until recently, on a version that dates back to when the state renamed and revamped the unemployment benefits program in 2013.

“Disney World workers take aim at Florida’s jobless system” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — Some of the 43,000 workers whose unions reached a deal with Walt Disney World over the weekend on temporary furloughs that allow them to keep their benefits aren’t going quietly. They staged stay-at-home protests Monday aimed not at their employer but Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system. Disney World has been paying its workforce, which numbers 77,000 employees, since it closed its doors in mid-March because of the spreading new coronavirus, but it plans to start indefinite furloughs next week. That’s when tens of thousands of Disney workers will try signing up for Florida unemployment benefits.

“Florida colleges will collect tens of millions in federal aid” via Megan Reeves of the Tampa Bay Times — As the federal government doles out stimulus funding to keep society moving through the coronavirus pandemic, many Florida colleges and universities will collect millions or tens of millions each. Half of the money each institution receives must go directly to students in the form of emergency cash grants, which will help them afford “expenses related to disruptions to their education due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to a U.S. Department of Education news release. Institutions can use the remaining money to “cover costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus,” the release said. However, officials from multiple Florida schools said they are awaiting guidance from state and federal leaders on what that means.

“Business groups start planning for Florida’s economic ‘RESET’” via Florida Politics — Business and trade associations across the state are teaming up to create a task force to plot out Florida’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Restore Economic Strength through Employment & Tourism (RESET) task force will devise policy recommendations and initiatives to aid in the economic rebound. Associated Industries of Florida Senior Vice President of State & Federal Affairs Brewster Bevis, Florida Retail Federation President & CEO Scott Shalley, NFIB Executive Director Bill Herrle and Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Carol Dover comprise the task force’s leadership. The RESET agenda also includes preparing recommendations to boost resiliency for the next pandemic or another event similarly disastrous to the economy.

“WWE to resume live TV tapings after being deemed ‘essential business’ by Governor’s office” via Gabriel Fernandez of CBS Sports — WWE will resume live television matches starting on Monday, bringing an end to a stretch of pre-taped programming over the past several weeks — which included WrestleMania 36 earlier this month — that was necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. “Monday Night Raw” will kick off its live return at WWE’s training facility in Orlando. The move has drawn its share of controversy, with many wondering how an entertainment entity such as WWE is allowed to continue operations in this capacity. During a Monday press conference, Orange County mayor Jerry Demings provided some clarification. Demings revealed that WWE was originally deemed to be non-essential, but that classification was reversed following conversations with the Governor’s office.

“A Florida inmate refused to take off a protective mask. He was handcuffed, punished.” via Samantha J. Gross of the Miami Herald — Before they were asked to make cloth masks for Florida’s prison guards to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, some inmates were told not to wear them. One was handcuffed for doing so. According to a disciplinary report provided to the Miami Herald, an inmate at Martin Correctional Institution in Martin County was cited March 27 after he returned to his dorm early one morning wearing a face mask. When questioned by a corrections officer, the 37-year-old inmate said he received the mask at his last institution. He was then handcuffed and escorted to confinement pending his charge of “disrespect to officials or staff.”

“HHS to change coronavirus funding after Miami hospitals get less than expected” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday it would change its system for distributing $100 billion to hospitals for coronavirus relief, after South Florida was shortchanged during the first $30 billion installment. The money for health care providers was initially handed out based on their share of 2019 Medicare fee-for-service spending. But that spending calculation hurts hospitals in Miami — including Jackson Health System — that rely more on money from Medicare Advantage plans, which are offered by private companies that contract with Medicare.

“Everyone on exclusive Fisher Island, even the staff, can get tested for coronavirus” via Charles Rabin and Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar condos and homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in the country — has purchased thousands of rapid COVID-19 blood test kits from the University of Miami Health System for all of its residents and workers. The private island worked out a deal with UHealth to make the tests available to the 800 or so families that live there, and all the workers who maintain the property and patrol its streets. The purchase and availability of the testing are in sharp contrast to much of the rest of the state, where only about 1 percent of the population has been tested for the deadly virus that has caused a global pandemic.

“Javier Fernández, Daniella Levine Cava to distribute Farm Share food in Cutler Bay” via Ryan Nichol of Florida Politics — Rep. Javier Fernández and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava will appear at a Tuesday food distribution event in Cutler Bay. The event is a partnership between the town of Cutler Bay, Miami-Dade County and Farm Share — a 501(c)(3) organization aimed at alleviating hunger, which has several warehouses throughout the state of Florida. To comply with social distancing guidelines, the event will be drive-through only. It will be hosted at 10790 SW 211 St and will run from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. However, supplies are first-come, first-serve.

“Feeding South Florida starts weekly grocery distribution at Palm Beach Outlets” via Liz Balmaseda of The Palm Beach Post — The state’s largest food bank launched a weekly grocery distribution effort at the Palm Beach Outlets Monday to help those in need of supplies during the coronavirus lockdown. They were sold out before they opened. Cars began lining up at 5 a.m. for the Feeding South Florida distribution effort as volunteers handed out vouchers for the grocery packages. By 9 a.m., when the distribution officially opened, all vouchers had been handed out, said Trina Holmsted, a rep for the shopping complex. “We were able to feed 800 families,” Holmsted said of Monday’s effort. The bad news: “We had to turn away hundreds of people.”

“Ken Russell calls for federal help, expects COVID-19 impact to be worse than Great Recession” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Russell is calling for financial assistance from the federal government as the city of Miami deals with the fiscal fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak. Russell spoke to Orlando Gonzales of Safeguarding American Values for Everyone (SAVE) regarding the impact of COVID-19. Rep. Nick Duran, who represents portions of Miami-Dade County, also joined the conference. Russell said he and Duran are pushing the federal government to expand the number of cities eligible for federal financial assistance going forward.

“Davie Police Chief on leave after allegedly blaming ‘homosexual lifestyle’ for BSO deputy’s COVID-19 death” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Davie Police Chief Dale Engle is on administrative leave after allegedly making homophobic comments regarding the death of a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputy due to the novel coronavirus. In early April, 39-year-old BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett died after contracting the virus. A letter to the town administrator accuses Engle of “berating” the officers and calling their concerns “baseless.” Engle then allegedly referenced the death of Bennet, who was openly gay. “Chief Engle allegedly yelled about a ‘back story’ which proclaimed that Deputy Bennett contracted and died from the virus because he was a ‘homosexual who attended homosexual events,’” the letter read.

“The state stopped short-term rentals due to COVID-19. He rented to tourists, faces charges.” via Gwen Filosa of the Miami Herald — A special Key West police task force formed during the COVID-19 pandemic has made a fourth criminal case by citing a man they said rented a home to tourists while the Florida Keys is closed to short-term rentals and visitors. Kevin McGinty, 59, on Monday was given a notice to appear on two misdemeanor counts of violating a county and a state order by renting to a couple during the coronavirus crisis, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. McGinty said he did nothing wrong because the lease, which is longer than 28 days, started in March before the government orders came down. The couple arrived March 14, he said, and have the airline ticket to prove it.

“Orange County sees flattening of curve. ‘This is the time for us to really double down,’ Mayor says” via Ryan Gillespie and Martin Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County is seeing a flattening of the curve in fighting the coronavirus, thanks to residents following the stay-at-home order and practicing social distancing, Mayor Jerry Demings said. But Demings urged residents to keep following guidelines to continuing slowing the spread of the virus in Central Florida. Demings said Orange County would not order residents to wear masks, saying it could create challenges with enforcement and that there weren’t enough masks to provide one to every resident.

“Here’s how much money Central Florida small businesses have already lost amid coronavirus pandemic” via Erik Sandoval of Click Orlando — New numbers from a state of Florida business survey show how much of an economic toll the coronavirus is taking on local business, so far. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is conducting the ongoing survey. Two hundred fifty-eight companies have responded, so far, reporting a $53 million impact to Seminole County. Osceola County reports a $26 million impact, so far. Other counties said they were still waiting for results.

“Hillsborough poised to require everyone wear masks when conducting essential business” via Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday that Hillsborough residents should be required to wear masks when conducting essential business starting on Thursday. Her proposal to the county’s Emergency Policy Group appears likely to pass at its Thursday meeting. The group’s members agreed to spread the news over the next few days. Castor said masks wouldn’t be required for walking the dog or exercising, but for going to stores or other public places. Her idea was enthusiastically supported by University of South Florida public health officials, who said it could help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“Pinellas commission will consider opening parts of beaches for exercise” via Mark Puente of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County’s world-famous beaches have been nearly empty for three weeks, but that could change on Thursday. During an emergency meeting Monday for the Pinellas County Commission to extend emergency orders, a majority of the seven commissioners said they want information for a Thursday meeting so they can consider opening private pools at condominiums and parts of the county’s beaches for exercise and recreation. One such scenario could allow residents to use the shoreline for walking and jogging, but not allow crowds to congregate in beach chairs or under canopies.

“Local doctors prescribe controversial drug duo to COVID-19 patients” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — By the time Parrish Medical Center announced its doctors were using a controversial drug combo to treat COVID-19, the journal that published the French clinical trial supporting the hydroxychloroquine sulfate and azithromycin approach had cast a shadow over the study by saying it needed further review. As the understanding of the highly-contagious novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 shifts almost by the day, so do, seemingly, the approaches of medical staff treating infected patients. Doctors say the new virus forces them to improvise in real-time.

“Video of west Pensacola block party shows more than 100 people gathered” via Jake Newby of the Pensacola News Journal — A video showing well over 100 Pensacola residents gathered in proximity on Easter Sunday is being shared all over the country. The viral video was recorded on a Pensacola man’s cellphone in the Attucks Court housing project, where an apparent block party took place. The video was shared almost 46,000 times on Facebook as of noon Monday. Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood said police Chief Tommi Lyter and several other officers were on the scene at Attucks Court and were encouraging the groups to disperse and practice social distancing. Wood said it took two hours to break up the gathering.

“TMH receives over 400 hand-sewn masks for health care workers” via the Tallahassee Democrat — Over the past two weeks, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has collected over 400 cloth face coverings to help keep our colleagues and caregivers healthy. We are exceptionally thankful for your donations and the community’s support for our health heroes. As we continue to fight COVID-19 in Tallahassee, all donations of cloth face coverings and commercial PPE are both welcomed and encouraged. Completed hand-sewn masks and PPE may be dropped off at bins located outside of the facilities: TMH Marketing & Communications at 1308 Hodges Drive and TMH Foundation at 1331 East 6th Avenue.

“Whole Foods market confirms two Tallahassee store workers tested positive for coronavirus” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The company said in a statement the store isn’t able to share details “out of respect for the privacy of our team members.” Still, the organic grocer is working closely with associates and supporting the diagnosed employees, who are in quarantine. “The store performed an additional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures,” said the company, which was bought by online retail giant Amazon in 2017. The local Whole Foods on Thomasville Road is the latest grocery store to confirm that employees have tested positive. Last week, a worker at the Publix in the Bradfordville Center Shopping Center tested positive — joining a litany of essential grocery store employees around the country.

“FAMU restructures fundraising strategies during the coronavirus pandemic” via Rory Sharrock of the Tallahassee Democrat — The cancellation of spring sports by the NCAA due to the coronavirus goes beyond the loss of a competitive season. It also plays a role in fundraising for athletic departments. These hardships are being felt across the college landscape as schools strive to maintain their operating systems and resources for scholarships. Every institution is dealing with financial woes. However, places such as Florida A&M face a different set of challenges in the wake of the pandemic and subsequent economic free fall. “If there’s ever been a time in the history of FAMU where we need people to step up, the time is now,” said Kortne Gosha, Vice President and Director of Athletics.

“Immokalee farmworkers essential, but among most vulnerable to COVID-19” via Jessica Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — Although it’s been several weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed social distancing to fight COVID-19, for farmworkers in Immokalee, the measure is nearly impossible to practice. According to the U.S. Census, about 70% of Immokalee residents work in the labor force, and about 42% of the population lives in poverty. Crowded buses and housing make the farm working community one of the most vulnerable populations during a global pandemic. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers is urging local and state leaders to take action now before it’s too late. The organization launched a petition calling for Gov. DeSantis to build a field hospital in Immokalee for farmworkers to quarantine and get treatment. The petition also calls for farmworkers to be provided with protective gear such as hand sanitizer, free and accessible COVID-19 tests, and for allocated public funds for economic relief for farmworkers.

“Blank checks, taboos and bazookas: Inside the global battle to prevent another depression” via Ben White, Victoria Guida and Matthew Karnitschnig of POLITICO — Officials in advanced economies are rolling out the most significant fiscal and monetary policy bazookas they’ve ever imagined. Some of the players have forged a close firefighting partnership echoing their predecessors’ during the 2008 financial crisis. Officials who confronted the brink of economic calamity during a European debt crisis that began a decade ago are revising their playbooks and trying to avoid renewing the divides of that conflict. Economists, traders, and average citizens are all too aware that those efforts can’t stop the coronavirus. Massive infusions of cash from central banks and governments around the world will help. But new approaches will ultimately be required.

“How coronavirus spread through corporate America” via Inti Pacheco and Stephanie Stamm of The Wall Street Journal — Companies are preparing to disclose to investors early indications of the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic. An analysis showed hundreds of companies in the S&P 1500 withdrew their previously issued full-year guidance. They rushed to draw down existing credit lines or take out new ones. About 70 companies have suspended dividend payments, and 103 firms have eliminated stock buybacks to preserve cash. Executives at 145 companies have given up their base salary or part of it. One hundred companies announced plans to furlough employees, and 74 of them came in the past two weeks.

“Amazon will hire 75,000 more workers to meet pandemic demand” via Matt Day of Bloomberg — Amazon.com Inc. says it will expand its hiring spree by an additional 75,000 workers as the online retailer shores up its logistics operation to meet demand from people hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon said on Monday that it had already filled 100,000 previously announced temporary and full-time positions. The hiring spree and a temporary $2-an-hour wage boost will likely cost more than $500 million, up from a prior estimate of $350 million.

“Fear of an impending car-price collapse grips auto industry” via David Welch and Keith Naughton of Bloomberg — Used vehicle auctions are for now virtually paralyzed, much like the rest of the economy. The grave concern market watchers have is that vehicles already are starting to pile up at places where buyers and sellers make and take bids on cars and trucks — and that this imbalance will last for months. If that fear is realized and prices plummet, it will be detrimental to automakers and their in-house lending units, which likely will have to write down the value of lease contracts that had assumed vehicles would retain greater value. Rental-car companies also will get less money from selling down their fleet of vehicles, which are sitting idle amid a global pandemic that’s been catastrophic for travel.

“Goldman says U.S. stocks have likely bottomed on policy support” via Joanna Ossinger of Bloomberg — U.S. stocks are unlikely to make fresh lows thanks to the “do whatever it takes” approach of policymakers, according to Goldman Sachs. A combination of unprecedented policy support and a flattening viral curve has “dramatically” cut risks to both markets and the American economy, strategists including David Kostin wrote in a note Monday. If the U.S. doesn’t have a second surge in infections after the economy reopens, equity markets are unlikely to make new lows, they said. “The Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse. These policy actions mean our previous near-term downside of 2,000 is no longer likely” for the S&P 500 Index. The U.S. benchmark closed Thursday around the 2,790 level.

“Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant due to coronavirus” via The Associated Press — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation’s meat supply. Health officials said that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant. Smithfield announced a three-day closure last week so it could sanitize the plant and install physical barriers to enhance social distancing. But on Sunday, it announced the plant’s indefinite closure.

“‘It feels like a war zone’: As more of them die, grocery workers increasingly fear showing up at work” via Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post — Next to health care providers, no workforce has proved more essential during the novel coronavirus pandemic than the 3 million U.S. grocery store employees who restock shelves and freezers, fill online orders and keep checkout lines moving. Some liken their job to working in a war zone, knowing that the simple act of showing up to work could ultimately kill them. At least 41 grocery workers have died so far. Workers across the country are staying home or quitting altogether, according to interviews with more than a dozen employees, leaving many markets short-staffed and ill-prepared to deal with demand. Job postings for grocery clerks have jumped 60 percent in the past four weeks.

“App built in Orlando helps consumers know what’s ‘InStock’ at grocery stores” via Marco Santana of the Orlando Sentinel — Two Orlando developers have built an app that could limit shoppers’ potential exposure to coronavirus by telling them what’s on the shelves at nearby grocery stores. The free InStock app is available for iPhone, and the developers say they expect to release it for Android devices soon. The project was born after Andrew Dushane could not find a small freezer at a Sam’s Club shortly before awareness of coronavirus spread in early March.

“Coronavirus shutdown forces Carnival to cancel cruises through June 26” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Cruises are no longer sailing from U.S. ports because of coronavirus, and when the industry gets up and running again is uncertain. Still, Carnival Cruise Line has already canceled sailings through June 26. The line which sails out of five Florida ports made the announcement Monday on its website. The cancellations include all sailings across its 27-ship fleet through June 26, but also all sailings out of San Francisco through 2020, all Carnival Sunrise sailings through Oct. 19, all Carnival Legend sailings through Oct. 30 and all Carnival Radiance sailings through Nov. 1.

“Lockdowns cut driving and crashes, bring insurance discounts” via Tom Krisher of The Associated Press — Interstates and city streets are empty, and cars are quarantined in their owners’ garages, so consumer advocates argue that it only makes sense for auto insurance rates to reflect that. In the states of Washington and New York, the number of traffic crashes reported to state police fell about 30% in March compared with a year ago, as the states were on lockdown for part of the month to stop the spread of coronavirus. Other states are reporting similar declines in traffic and crashes. Companies that sell 82% of the auto policies in the U.S. have announced refunds or credits to drivers worth more than $6.5 billion during the next two months, the federation said.

“Virus fuels pot industry’s push for online sales, delivery” via Thomas Peipert of The Associated Press — Colorado has made online sales of recreational marijuana legal during the coronavirus pandemic, fulfilling one of the pot industry’s biggest wishes and fueling its argument for more concessions that could be made permanent when the crisis eases. It’s one of several signs emerging from the virus outbreak of just how far ingrained marijuana has become in mainstream life in several states. Dispensaries are being designated “critical businesses” and are allowed to operate through statewide stay-at-home orders. Large markets such as California, Washington state and Oregon are allowing curbside pickup during the crisis. Now under Colorado’s emergency rules, customers can pay for marijuana online and then pick up their purchase at the store.

“With games gone, so is gambling’s temptation for these addicts” via Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — His name is Douglas, he’s an addicted gambler, and he values this world without games. “It’s like being an alcoholic and there’s no alcohol anywhere,” he said. There’s a long list of what we’re missing in sports due to the new coronavirus pandemic, from basketball to baseball to just this past weekend Tiger Woods doing a puzzle at home with his children rather than defending his Masters golf title. But there’s an equal and opposite silver lining for a tortured circle of gamblers for whom no games mean less temptation. It’s the lure of relapse isn’t all gone.

“The U.N. has appealed for a global coronavirus cease-fire” via Govinda Clayton of The Washington Post — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres made an unprecedented appeal for “an immediate global cease-fire” to facilitate humanitarian access to the populations most vulnerable to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. This was the first global cease-fire request in the 75-year history of the United Nations. The response has been swift and wide-reaching — conflict parties across 12 countries have already declared some form of a cease-fire. Some 70 countries have backed the appeal, along with prominent figures like the Pope, and nearly 200 organizations. From Colombia to Sudan, the Philippines and Yemen, coronavirus cease-fires promise a break in hostilities to allow all parties to focus their efforts on the battle against the virus.

“Five-step plan for reopening business is put to the test in China” via Eva Dou of The Washington Post — Businesses have long relied on a five-tier inverted pyramid called the “hierarchy of controls” to reduce workplace risks to employees, ranging from chemical exposure to physical injury. This framework will also be the basis for companies’ plans to get back to work. Companies in China have already begun following the hierarchy to restart production. But the process has been expensive and slow, as it is likely to be in the United States. That’s because many of the standard tools for workplace safety are ineffective against a risk like a coronavirus. Distributing face masks and nagging employees to wash their hands count among the more uncertain methods for ensuring employee safety, experts say. But these are largely the methods that Chinese companies have been relying on as they have restarted production.

“Coronavirus lockdowns in France and U.K. expected to last into next month” via The New York Times — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended France’s lockdown until May 11 but vowed that there would be enough masks and tests by then to start lifting some restrictions. He warned that the May 11 transition would only be possible if France continued to slow the epidemic while promising that life would gradually return to normal. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the lockdown on March 23; he said the government would review it on April 13. But officials have signaled it is too soon to ease the measures. The number of known infections and fatalities is rising faster in Britain than anywhere else in Europe.

“Michigan hospital system will test workers’ blood in effort to help reopen country” via Shane Harris of The Washington Post — Beaumont Health is launching what’s believed to be the nation’s largest test for novel coronavirus antibodies. The study could determine who has already been infected with the virus and may now be immune to it information that public health officials say is vital to decisions about reopening society. Beaumont will test blood samples from its 38,000 employees. Participation is voluntary, but many employees will want the test, particularly those working in emergency rooms and intensive care units who are at high risk of contracting the virus. Many public health officials have advocated such testing on a broad scale to find out how extensively the virus has circulated.

“Cruise to nowhere passengers spent Easter on ship” via Michael Smith of Bloomberg — After enduring a coronavirus outbreak on a Carnival Corp. luxury cruise liner, some passengers say they are still trapped aboard another luxurious “ghost ship,” isolated and unable to get home more than a month after they first set sail. Four passengers from Argentina and one from Uruguay spent Easter confined to their cabins on Holland America Line’s Rotterdam, at sea in the Caribbean. Holland America said they were blocked from going home by the Argentine government’s COVID-19-related restrictions.

“Starving, angry and cannibalistic: America’s rats are getting desperate amid coronavirus pandemic” via Dartunorro Clark of NBC News — As millions of Americans shelter indoors to combat the deadly virus many businesses, including restaurants and grocery stores, have closed or limited operations, cutting off many rodents’ main sources for food. On deserted streets across the country, rats are in dire survival mode. Rats whose food sources have vanished will not just move into other colonies and cause fights over grub. They will also eat one another. Residents of dense urban areas and some rural parts of the country have coexisted with these vermin, but the sightings in some cities have increased in recent weeks because of the pandemic.

“Navy reports first coronavirus death from Roosevelt crew” via Robert Burns of The Associated Press — A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt died of complications related to the disease just weeks after the aircraft carrier’s captain was fired for pressing his concern that the Navy had done too little to safeguard his crew. The sailor tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in “isolation housing” along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam. On April 9, he was found unresponsive during a medical check and was moved to a hospital’s intensive care unit. His death was the first among the crew of approximately 4,860, of which 585 had tested positive for coronavirus.

“How the coronavirus kills: Keith Redding’s story” via Sarah Kaplan of The Washington Post — Swathed in protective gear, Dana Redding knelt beside her husband’s hospital bed and repeated over and over the only words of which she could think: “I love you. I love you.” She reached through the tangle of tubes that were taking the blood from his body and flushing it with oxygen and clutched his limp hand in one of her gloved ones. “I need your help.” It had been barely three weeks since Keith Redding, 59, started feeling weary and nauseated. Then came the diarrhea and the hoarse, hacking cough — early symptoms of COVID-19, though neither Redding knew it then.

“Virginia pastor who defiantly held church service dies of coronavirus” via Lee Brown of the New York Post — He practiced what he preached — then he died of coronavirus. An evangelical pastor died of COVID-19 just weeks after proudly showing off how packed his Virginia church was — and vowing to keep preaching “unless I’m in jail or the hospital.” In his last known in-person service on March 22, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn got his congregation at Richmond’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church to stand to prove how many were there despite warnings against gatherings of more than 10 people. “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” he said, repeating it a second time to claps, saying that “people are healed” in his church.

“‘I’m sorry I can’t kiss you’ — Coronavirus victims are dying alone” via Jenniver Levitz and Paul Berger of The Wall Street Journal — A brutal hallmark of the pandemic is the way it isolates its victims even in their final moments. Patients die alone in hospital rooms, cut off from their spouses, children, siblings and often their pastors or rabbis. The emotional end-of-life moments unfold over an electronic tablet or phone, with a stranger serving as an intermediary. When hospitals allow loved ones in rooms to see patients, they are usually required to suit up in full protective gear, akin to a hazmat suit, and go into rooms briefly. Video calls have become so necessary for patients and their families in the COVID-19 crisis that one hospital in Colorado is aiming to have an iPad in every room.

“An ancient computer language is slowing America’s giant stimulus” via Ian King of Bloomberg — The $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in late March includes a $600 weekly increase in unemployment benefits. That money won’t reach anyone until state agencies update technology systems to reflect the law and handle the flood of new applications. Oklahoma is trying to implement CARES as quickly as it can, but some claims are taking as long as two weeks to process because of a mainframe computer that runs on a 60-year-old programming language called COBOL. This talent shortage has been building for years through a combination of techno-snobbery, limited formal training, an aging pool of experts, and a lack of employers willing to pay up for the few people who are still willing to do the work.

“Rahm Emanuel proposes new cabinet department to battle future pandemics” via Jacob Knutson of Axios — Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Obama, called on the federal government to create a Cabinet-level executive department to coordinate the nation’s response to future pandemics. He suggested that the agency, which he called the Department of Public Health and Emergency Care, should be modeled on the Department of Homeland Security created by George W. Bush after 9/11. Emanuel recommended that the agency build and maintain a strategic stockpile of medical equipment, set up a warning system for potential global viruses, and develop a corps of health care professionals that would deploy to hot spots.

“Orlando Congress members want all TSA agents to wear masks” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — In the wake of 10 TSA agents at Orlando International Airport testing positive for the coronavirus, Central Florida’s three Democratic Congress members are calling to require all agents to wear masks. In a letter to Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske, U.S. Reps. Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy, and Darren Soto said that while TSA agents are authorized to wear masks, they are still not required.

“Climate change turns the tide on waterfront living” via Jim Morrison of The Washington Post Magazine — At its core, managed retreat is about getting people to leave a place called home. Though the coronavirus pandemic is the focus of our anxiety today, climate change is continuing unabated in the meantime. Climate change brings rising sea levels, increasingly devastating storms and more disastrous flooding, communities across the nation have to deal with waterfront living as these waterfronts advance closer and closer to home and businesses. There won’t be enough money to protect every endangered place. The Army Corps of Engineers, for instance, has a $98 billion backlog of authorized construction projects yet receives annual construction appropriations of only about $2 billion. Part of the reason that conversation hasn’t happened is the magnitude and complexity of the potential retreat in the United States.

“Mark Foley political committee pitches in $40,000 to help with coronavirus relief” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Foley has tapped into an old but still-running campaign account, forwarding $40,000 toward coronavirus relief efforts. The disbursements were included in a new Federal Election Commission report filed by “Friends of Mark Foley for Congress,” a political committee associated with Foley’s time in the U.S. House. The FEC report shows Foley’s committee gave four separate $10,000 donations to groups in the Palm Beach County area. Foley previously represented the region during his time in Congress.

“Ben Diamond ups his call for a Cabinet meeting after Nikki Fried reports cold shoulder” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Diamond reiterated his call for DeSantis to convene a meeting of the independently elected Florida Cabinet following reports that DeSantis hasn’t even spoken to Fried. “Now more than ever, the Governor and Cabinet need to be meeting in the sunshine to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19,” Diamond said. “The Governor should not use this state of emergency to put off Cabinet meetings. The Governor and Cabinet should come together and work collaboratively and publicly to help all Floridians during this crisis.” Diamond previously wrote Jimmy Patronis on March 23 and DeSantis last week urging public, transparent oversight of a dozen state agencies.

“Broward sheriff faces no-confidence vote after suspending police union chief” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The police union whose president was suspended is calling for a vote of no confidence against Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, which could prove politically embarrassing as he seeks election to what would be his first full term. At the same time, an attorney for police union president Jeff Bell said Monday he’s planning to sue to get his job and his good name back. Bell was suspended with pay from his job on Friday, but Tony has not provided details on the alleged misconduct. Attorney Eric Schwartzreich, who represents Bell, said the sheriff’s action is a retaliation for the kind of public criticism Bell must express if he’s going to represent the union’s 1,400 members.

“Hillsborough school AC replacements should be fine this year. After that? Nobody knows.” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — As families adjust to home learning in this time of COVID-19, leaders of the Hillsborough County School District are looking ahead to a 10-year schedule of air conditioning installations that could be thrown off course by shrinking tax revenues. This year’s 16 projects should be safe. Superintendent Addison Davis assured the School Board recently that money for the summer jobs was collected well before the coronavirus pandemic shut down theme parks, hotels, and other moneymakers. Equipment is on order and, despite the state shutdown orders, construction is still considered an essential business.

“NAS Pensacola shooting investigation still ‘open and active’” via Jim Thompson of the Northwest Florida Daily News — The investigation into the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola that left four people dead — including the shooter — and wounded eight others “is still open and active,” according to a Monday email from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service Freedom of Information Act Team. The email came in response to a Thursday email from the Northwest Florida Daily News seeking an update on the status of the newspaper’s Dec. 7, 2019, letter requesting documents from the NCIS and the Department of the Navy under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The newspaper asked for information on the shooter and all other Saudi aviation students on the installation at the time of the shooting.

“Florida bar exam pass rate rises to 60% this February, up nearly three points from last year” via the Tallahassee Democrat — Results of the February 25-26 examination were released Monday by the state’s Board of Bar Examiners. It shows 336 of 560 test-takers passed on their first try. In all, 1,717 sat for the exam. The University of Florida College of Law came out on top at 83.3%, with 10 out of 12 takers passing. Like many state bar exams, Florida’s is given twice a year: In late February and late July. “Formal induction ceremonies that were scheduled for May 4 have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a news release. “Applicants may be sworn in by any judge or notary …”

“Workers sue McDonald’s over harassment at Florida stores” via Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press — Two McDonald’s workers in Florida are filing a $500 million class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming a “systemic sexual harassment problem” at company-owned stores. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois, where McDonald’s is based. In the complaint, two current McDonald’s employees say they were repeatedly subjected to sexual harassment and physical assaults at a company-owned McDonald’s in Sanford, Florida. At least 50 workers have filed sexual harassment charges against McDonald’s with the commission over the past four years, and McDonald’s has acknowledged the problem.

“Utilities detail hurricane protection plans” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co., and Gulf Power filed the plans at the state Public Service Commission. The plans detail a series of steps that each utility would take to try to prevent massive power outages from hurricanes and other storms. But the highest-profile issue — and the key to the 2019 law — likely will be proposals to increase the number of power lines placed underground substantially. FPL’s newly filed plan, for example, calls for spending an estimated $510 million a year on underground power-line projects. Meanwhile, Tampa Electric wants to spend more than $100 million in most years, with a total of $976.8 million over the decade, according to its filing.

“Black News Channel co-founder, CEO Bob Brillante steps down two months after national launch” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — Brillante, co-founder and CEO of the Black News Channel, has left the operation. The departure announcement said Brillante is going “to pursue other opportunities.” It comes two months after the network made its national launch, following several postponements. Brillante, a resident of Tallahassee with an extensive background in broadcast management, co-founded the network with former U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts, Jr., who serves as its chairman.

“Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for President” via Sydney Ember and Katie Glueck of The New York Times — Sanders endorsed Biden as the Democratic nominee for president on Monday, adding the weight of his left-wing support to Biden’s candidacy and taking a major step toward bringing unity to the party’s effort to unseat Trump in November. The decision by Sanders to back his former rival is an unmistakable signal to his supporters that they should do so as well, at a moment when Biden still faces deep skepticism from many younger progressive voters. The coalescence behind Biden will gain even more strength with the backing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is expected to endorse him soon. The challenge now for Biden and Sanders is to create an agenda that hews to Biden’s relatively moderate policy views, and draws in progressives, but also seems big enough to match the moment in the country.

“The Trump campaign wants to win the votes of evangelicals of color” via Julie Zauzmer of Michelle Boorstein of The Washington Post — Trump’s campaign staff hopes to lure in evangelicals of color this November. The Republican National Committee and supportive groups on the religious right have invested millions of dollars in campaign efforts explicitly targeted at nonwhite evangelicals. The campaign hopes that black and Latino evangelicals will see Trump as an ally. This segment is narrow, but some pollsters say it could be enough to swing a few key states. They have conservative beliefs on social issues such as same-sex marriage, which they oppose at rates just slightly lower than white evangelicals but also tend to favor more legalized immigration, government sensitivity toward racial justice.

“Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020” via Darlene Superville of The Associated Press — A voter initiative led by Obama announced support for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration. When We All Vote’s announcement also comes amid vociferous opposition by Donald Trump to mail-in voting. The former first lady said expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are long overdue “critical steps for this moment.”

“Poll finds Americans support mail-in voting for November” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — A survey finds a substantial majority of Americans strongly support the idea of universal mail-in voting being allowed for the November election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The survey, taken in March, finds even a solid majority of Republicans supported the idea. However, the survey was taken before Trump harshly attacked universal mail-in voting last week, including with tweets that declared it to be “horrible” and “corrupt.” The Brennan Center at New York University Law School is a nonpartisan institute, named for former Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan. The liberal-leaning center also released an analysis it contends refutes claims by Trump and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel that mail-in voting can lead to widespread vote fraud. “Trump’s claims are wrong, and if used to prevent states from taking the steps needed to ensure public safety during November’s election, they will be deadly wrong,” the Brennan Center contended in its report released Friday. “Mail ballot fraud is incredibly rare, and legitimate security concerns can be easily addressed.”

“Democrats scramble to close YouTube deficit amid quarantine campaign” via Alex Thompson of POLITICO — Biden’s campaign and Democrats are hastily trying to address a long-standing weakness and reach the millions of Americans who are. The 2020 presidential campaign’s transition to a mostly digital experience has spotlighted a long-term progressive deficit on YouTube that some concerned Democrats compare to the right’s command of talk radio. The country’s leading video platform is also one of its most significant search engines and a key battlefield in campaigns’ fight to reach new voters and earn free media attention. While Democratic campaigns and groups spend heavily on advertising on YouTube, they lag in organic content, with dozens of conservative and right-wing cultivating enormous followings not yet matched by equivalents on the left.

“Senate says new law scuttles Medicaid initiative” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Just days after DeSantis signed a controversial law making it harder to pass ballot initiatives, the Florida Senate is using the law to try to block a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage. Senate attorneys filed a six-page document at the Florida Supreme Court, arguing that part of the new law dealing with required petition signatures should scuttle the proposed Medicaid amendment, which could go on the 2022 ballot. The Senate and House have contended since November that the Supreme Court should reject the Medicaid proposal, which is backed by the political committee Florida Decides Healthcare. But the Senate argued that the new law, signed by DeSantis, bolsters its case.

“Judson Sapp raised $270K for CD 3 campaign in first quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Sapp is one of several candidates running to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. When his first quarter report drops, it will show $270,191 in total receipts for the quarter, for a to-date fundraising total of $430,233. The campaign said it started the second quarter with $310,011 in the bank. “We have focused on building a strong base of donors and conservative activists. Judson Sapp is a real conservative and a strong supporter of our President, and that is exactly why conservatives are lining up behind Judson Sapp for Congress.” Though the report spans New Year’s Day through March 31, Sapp’s campaign canceled all of its March fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cliff Stearns may have used campaign money for personal investments” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Stearns, who represented Florida’s 6th Congressional District through 2013, allegedly invested $209,776 from his campaign account into T. Rowe Price and The Vanguard Group investment firms, according to Federal Elections Commission records. The FEC data showed the funds were expended March 31 and were noted as “losses.” FEC regulations say leftover campaign funds cannot be used for “personal use.” But such funds can be used for contributions to charities and political committees. Stearns still has about $1.3 million in surplus campaign funds.

“Parties investing big in SD 9 contest between Jason Brodeur and Patricia Sigman” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Republicans spent more than $59,000 helping Brodeur and Democrats spent nearly $17,000 aiding Sigman. The in-kind contributions from party committees accelerated rapidly as Brodeur seeks to take a seat Republicans have controlled for decades while Sigman tries to wrest it away from the GOP in the increasingly purple district covering all of Seminole and parts of southern Volusia counties. Republican incumbent Sen. David Simmons is leaving office due to term limits. Brodeur, a former state Rep., has been running for the seat for more than three years and had amassed what had started to look like an insurmountable financial advantage in campaign funds. Sigman entered in January, quickly leaving behind four other Democrats who had been mounting low-key campaigns.

“House candidates struggle with campaigns in Florida’s heartland” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The candidates running in House District 55 have not forgotten those rural residents in Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee and rural St. Lucie counties. Citrus rancher Ned Hancock and attorney Kaylee Tuck will fight for their votes in the lead-up to an Aug. 18 primary. But that feels far off in a world where the spread of a novel coronavirus changes life each day. “This is having a significant effect on the economy,” said Hancock, who entered the race last June. He heads up several citrus farming locations in the Heartland, essential businesses where workers still pick crops to keep Florida fed.

“Why can’t Margaret Good just own her mistake?” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Rep. Good still won’t confess. Despite clear evidence, the Sarasota Democrat is brushing away questions and shifting the blame to others over her committee improperly funding a coronavirus town hall. Over the weekend, she told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that the “allegations are off base.” … “I’m affiliated with New Day but it’s not my quote unquote PAC. I’m not on the board so I would direct those questions to New Day.” There’s no reason to ask the committee “board” about the spending. Good promoted the event on her official social media accounts. She knew about it and knew who was paying for it well before it took place, probably because it is her “quote unquote PAC.”

“HD 78 candidates checking on neighbors, not asking for money” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — For Fort Myers Republican Jenna Persons, voter outreach has taken on a different tone. It’s not hard appeals, or even asking candidates about the issues they care most about. “I’m just spending time talking to folks — small business owners, teachers and parents — just about how they are doing and what they are facing,” she said. “My current focus is as a community member as well as a candidate.” That’s not to say she hasn’t worked to boost her candidacy. Persons raised $13,225 in March for her race in House District 78. That gives the prolific fundraiser a total of $207,200. “That was raised more than a month ago, and a month ago seems like a lifetime ago,” she said.

“South Florida campaign donations dry up amid coronavirus outbreak” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Fundraising in South Florida slowed to a crawl in March. The region is home to arguably the most high-profile Senate race in the state this year. The Senate District 39 contest features both GOP Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández, who are departing the House to compete for the open seat. Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, is also running as a Democrat. That contest routinely courted monthly fundraising marks approaching or exceeding $100,000. Fernández led in March fundraising with a combined $15,100 between his campaign and Florida Future, a political committee supporting his bid. Horton-Diaz added less than $9,000. And Rodriguez appeared to forego fundraising altogether.

“Former Florida Democratic star Alex Penelas makes a comeback” via Amy Martinez of Florida Trend — Once the golden boy of the Democratic Party in Florida, Penelas fell out of favor and left the public eye 16 years ago. Now he’s running for his old job as mayor in the state’s biggest county. In 2004, Penelas was wrapping up his eighth year as Miami-Dade County Mayor and running for U.S. Senate, seeking to replace Bob Graham, who was retiring. Penelas, who had never lost a campaign since entering politics nearly two decades earlier, seemed a shoo-in. The son of Cuban refugees, he appealed to Hispanic voters and donors. He had charisma and good looks — People magazine named him sexiest politician in 1999 — and he could point to critical accomplishments.

“The virus should shake up the West” via John Micklethwait and Adrian Wiildridge of Bloomberg Opinion — Simply ask yourself whether you would feel safer today in New York and London or Singapore and Seoul? Asia is catching up with the West, and in some smaller countries has overtaken it, in large part because Confucian Asia, in particular, has taken government seriously over the past few decades while the West has allowed it to ossify. Western government has been through at least three significant revolutions, driven in each case by new ideas, new technology, and new threats. The Western state is a grumpy, unloved compromise. The people who pay for it think it gets too much; the people who use its services believe it gives them too little. The more things the state promises to do, the more it overburdens itself; the more it overburdens itself, the more we all complain. The main problem with Western government is simple: It is out of date.

“There are two paths out of this crisis. Which will we choose?” via E.J. Dionne Jr. of The Washington Post — The coronavirus pandemic and its consequences remind us that the economic inequality and unequal suffering are inseparable. There are times when dramatic new facts call for new conversations among those who have long disagreed. We need to challenge deeply embedded habits, reach further outside of ourselves, and look to charitable and religious institutions for creative interventions. Racial inequities are accompanied and reinforced by the injuries of class. Even for those who stay healthy, physical distancing imposes its highest costs on those at or closer to the bottom of the income distribution. A crisis can breed division spurred by self-protection and mistrust, or it can call forth a spirit of solidarity rooted in empathy and a shared sense of mission. Which will we choose?

“Please, Mr. President, can we stop winning so much?” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — Trump was right. We are tired of winning. Over the weekend, the United States passed Italy as the country with the highest death toll in the world from the novel coronavirus. Soon nobody else’s mortality will be able to come close to competing with ours! USA! USA! USA! The president tells us, “we’re winning” the “war” against the virus. He tells us over and over again that “we’re winning it.” We say: Please, please, Mr. President, we’re tired of winning so much. Our friends are out of work, our parents and grandparents are dying, our medical system is collapsing without tests and vital supplies, our kids can’t go to school, and we can’t buy toilet paper. If this is winning, can we go back to losing the way we used to?

“In these unprecedented times, our values must guide us” via Gail Boudreaux for LinkedIn — These are undoubtedly unique times for our world and our industry. I am honored to be leading Anthem. As we’ve moved through these recent events, I have been inspired by the commitment of our associates who may be working differently but remain relentless in their support of our members on their health care journey. I’m also pleased to see those same associates opening their hearts to help ease suffering in their local communities. As individuals, we may be overwhelmed by the enormity of the situation, but this time also challenges us to do what we didn’t know was possible. Right now, we have the opportunity to truly connect more with others while being apart.

“GOP’s Mike DeWine, not DeSantis, is the kind of Governor Florida needs in this crisis” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Ohio’s DeWine has been resolute, decisive and serious. DeSantis has been meek, unsure and flippant. DeWine has led from the front, DeSantis from behind. Floridians have noticed, and they’re not happy. While the post-pandemic popularity of many Governors is soaring because of their responses — DeWine is up by 35 points — DeSantis is down by 7. This isn’t just about polls. It’s also about public health outcomes. In one key category, Ohio has reported nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases, or 60 cases for every 100,000 people. Florida has reported more than 20,000 cases, a rate of about 100 cases for every 100,000 people.

“As Florida’s peak looms, health care workers need masks and gloves now” via Bob Gibson for the Tampa Bay Times — We’re a week away from the projected peak of the coronavirus in Tampa Bay and the state, and more than 20,000 Floridians already have tested positive and nearly 500 have died. And health care workers, on the critical front lines to defend public health, presently are forced to provide care while facing dangerous shortages of masks, gloves and other PPE. Without decisive action from federal, state and local officials, these factors point to a disastrous outcome once the surge of COVID-19 begins. This crisis was created by slow and incompetent preparation, if not deception, by the Trump administration, and no amount of grandstanding or TV briefings will fix it. Instead, we need honest action and solutions from our elected officials before it’s too late.

“There’s no approved cure for COVID-19, but charlatans are trying to take advantage of folks who are desperate” via Lucy Morgan of Florida Phoenix — There is no currently approved cure for the coronavirus — but that hasn’t stopped the charlatans of this world from trying to take advantage of folks who are desperate to find a way out of this terrible disease that is putting hundreds of thousands in the hospital and taking the lives of thousands more. Some of the offers of amazing cures are fake cures and are being investigated by federal authorities. Others can damage your health.

What José Oliva is reading — “Doctors without state borders” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has suggested a national draft for doctors and nurses, and the good news is that tens of thousands of retired professionals and graduating medical students have already joined America’s coronavirus effort. And measures that New York is taking now to expand its medical force could be applied down the road to mitigate a looming national shortage of healers. States, businesses and the federal government are pulling out all stops to send more protective equipment to the state, but New York also needs more gowns on the ground. Doctors and nurses who have been exposed to the coronavirus have been forced off the front lines. Others are fatigued from long shifts.

