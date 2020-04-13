Judson Sapp raised $270K for CD 3 campaign in first quarter

Clay County Republican Judson Sapp raised just over $270,000 during the first three months of the year, his campaign announced Monday.

Sapp is one of several candidates running to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Floirida’s 3rd Congressional District.

When his first-quarter report drops it will show $270,191 in total receipts for the quarter, for a to-date fundraising total of $430,233. The campaign said it started the second quarter with $310,011 in the bank.

“We have focused on building a strong base of donors and conservative activists. Judson Sapp is a real conservative and a strong supporter of our President, and that is exactly why conservatives are lining up behind Judson Sapp for Congress.”

Though the report spans New Year’s Day through March 31, Sapp’s campaign canceled all of its March fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision stems from Sapp’s day job as much as it does efforts to slow the spread — his company, W.J. Sapp Railroad Contractor, is essential to getting essential goods to their destination. Sapp said he would be giving the company, rather than the campaign, his undivided attention.

“I think right now, we’re at a special time in America. People need to look to help other people before they help a person get elected to political office right now,” he told the Washington Examiner last month.

Sapp filed for CD 3 several months ago, but his campaign much more viable after Yoho announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Since then, Sapp has landed endorsements from U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and John Rutherford as well as former U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, among others.

Yoho’s exit enticed several challengers, however.

The crop of GOP contenders includes former Yoho staffer Kat Cammack, former Gainesville City Commissioner Todd Chase, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, Clay County Commissioner Gavin Rollins, North Central Florida physician James St. George and businesswoman Amy Pope Wells.

None have revealed their Q1 fundraising numbers as of Monday. Through the end of 2019, Cammack was the best-funded challenger behind Sapp, with about $104,000 in the bank.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. Several Democrats have also filed for the seat, though CD 3 is solidly Republican — Yoho won reelection by 15 points in 2018.