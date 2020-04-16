Democratic lawmakers want increased ‘transparency’ on nursing home coronavirus spread

Florida Democrats on Thursday pressed the Governor to disclose more information about nursing homes being impacted by coronavirus.

Sen. Gary Farmer and Rep. Wengay Newton, joined by members of the Florida Alliance of Retired Americans, made the latest Democratic case against DeSantis’ crisis response.

As of the end of day Wednesday, 1,332 cases of COVID-19 were in nursing homes.

However, specific location data is not provided by the Department of Health, with the DeSantis administration contending that it’s enough that staffers and patients in the facilities know COVID-19 is an issue.

“That information,” said Farmer, “is being withheld right now.”

DeSantis has committed to sending “strike teams” from the Florida National Guard to test seniors in facilities; however, that does not address the reporting problem.

Farmer noted that nursing homes wanted “sovereign immunity” protections from criminal and civil liability claims in the crisis, a contention he described as “outrageous.”

“It smacks of chutzpah,” Farmer said, going on to define the term.

“We’re in the midst of a public health emergency,” Farmer said, saying “transparency” was “critical” to stopping the spread in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“The number has tripled in just one week,” the Senator added, noting facilities in Fort Lauderdale (Atria Senior Living’s Atria Willow Wood in Fort Lauderdale) and Live Oak had coronaclusters, with 51 at the latter facility.

“Information and data,” said Farmer, is being “concealed by this industry.”

Rep. Newton noted that of the 155,000 in nursing homes and facilities, only 1,332 have tested positive.

“That’s one percent of the people,” Newton said. “But anybody at risk is one too many if you ask me.”

Community spread seems to be popping up in a series of these facilities, even weeks into the crisis.

A nursing home in Pinellas County transferred nearly two dozen residents to Pinellas County hospitals Tuesday night, most of whom tested positive for COVID-19 and all of whom were presumed positive.

Also this week: A South Florida veterans’ nursing home has had 12 residents test positive for COVID-19, including one who died, according to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Bill Sauers, President of the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans, noted the erosion of protections for nursing home residents over the decades.

“There seems to be a disregard for these lives because they’re closer to death than many others,” Sauers said, urging a “voice for the voiceless.”