19 Floridians dead, 378 new coronavirus cases in the state overnight

State health officials reported an additional 19 deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight as a Thursday morning report showed 378 new cases statewide.

The state’s death toll is now 633 while 22,897 people, including 662 non-residents, have tested positive COVID-19. Additionally, 56 more Floridians, now 3,305, have been hospitalized with the disease.

Although at least one influential model shows the state’s coronavirus peak is still to come, the number of daily reported cases has been in decline since 1,307 tested positive on April 3. Since then, no more than 1,189 people have tested positive in Florida in a day, including 605 on Tuesday.

But the number of people tested has also been in decline recently while the ratio of positive to negative results has remained fairly consistent. However, the number of emergency department visits that result in cough-related admissions has been in decline in that time as well.

Nearly three in five of the state’s COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as South Florida remains the disease’s hot spot in the state.

Miami-Dade County has 8,131 cases after officials confirmed 68 cases there Thursday morning. It also leads the state in deaths, now with 163 fatalities, an increase of eight.

Broward County is the latest county to confirm more than 100 fatalities, up to 101 from 94 Wednesday night, while Palm Beach County now has 110, up three new deaths. Broward also has 3,459 total cases, an increase of 96, while Palm Beach has 1,841 — 25 new cases.

The state now has the results of 219,567, enough for more than one in every 100 Floridians, a milestone Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aiming or. At least 1,325 people still wait their test results from department-coordinated labs, but so do likely thousands from private labs.

With the first hurdle of limiting the initial spread of COVID-19 seemingly in the rear view mirror, the Governor announced this week that he will establish a task force on phase two of the state’s coronavirus response — reopening society and the economy.