March unemployment spikes to 4.3% amid coronavirus shutdowns

The leap shows the initial economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida’s unemployment rate leapt to 4.3% in Florida as the economic ramifications of a global pandemic begin to show, according to the latest report from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

It’s a stark but expected jump in unemployment from the 2.8% reported in February. State leaders acknowledged last month the February report represented the pre-COVID-19 era.

The report confirms daunting numbers released last week that showed an abrupt end to a decade of job growth nationwide.

The jobs report comes the same day the U.S. Department of Labor reported almost 181,300 Floridians filed jobless claims, raising the number of Floridians seeking unemployment benefits over the past three weeks to more than 520,000. The state later said the number of claims has reached 800,000.

Meanwhile, Florida’s unemployment system continues to come under steady attack from citizens struggling to file for unemployment.

It’s been a harrowing time for Florida economically, with DEO Executive Director Ken Lawson coming under increasing fire this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis largely sidelined the agency head this week, tapping instead Department of Management Services head Jon Satter in charge of Florida’s response to the unemployment surge.

DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order suspending requirements for laid off workers to confirm every two weeks they remain unemployed, something which would only further bog down a beleaguered system. At the time of the order, only 80,000 of the 850,000 Floridians waiting for benefits could as yet receive them.

The Governor has expressed support for making benefits retroactive to the point an individual lost their job, but has not yet responded to Democratic calls to extend benefits to 26 weeks instead of 12.

Florida this month went under a statewide stay-at-home order and has seen substantial outbreaks of COVID-19, particularly in South Florida.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

