Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

31 Floridians confirmed dead from COVID-19 overnight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 2K Floridians now hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis wants to check international travelers with 'rapid' coronavirus test

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 cases pile up in Florida prisons

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

13 deaths overnight push Florida coronavirus death toll over 300

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 in prisons puts inmates, families on edge

Coronavirus in Florida

31 Floridians confirmed dead from COVID-19 overnight

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 354.

on

State health officials confirmed 31 new deaths from the novel coronavirus as the state’s death toll reached 354 Thursday morning.

Cases are up to 16,364, from Wednesday’s 15,698. That includes 481 non-residents. Of the updated total, 2,149 have hospitalized with COVID-19, up 67 overnight.

South Florida remains the largest hot spot of the disease in the state. More than half of the state’s coronavirus cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In Miami-Dade, 5,745 people have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 281 over Wednesday evening. Broward has 2,454 cases, up from 2,365, and Palm Beach has 1,260, up from 1,224.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, are most at risk for a severe case. While people 65 and older make up less than a quarter of confirmed cases, as of Wednesday night, 55% of those hospitalized were at least 65, as were 82% of those who passed away.

According to numbers published Thursday, 169,885 Floridians filed for unemployment last week, the second-most ever after the previous week’s record-smashing 228,484 applicants. The state, which has struggled for weeks to overcome a failing unemployment claims application system, has launched a paper alternative and, on Wednesday, a new website.

Nationally, 6.6 million people sought unemployment benefits last week. More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida launches new unemployment claims site.