31 Floridians confirmed dead from COVID-19 overnight

State health officials confirmed 31 new deaths from the novel coronavirus as the state’s death toll reached 354 Thursday morning.

Cases are up to 16,364, from Wednesday’s 15,698. That includes 481 non-residents. Of the updated total, 2,149 have hospitalized with COVID-19, up 67 overnight.

South Florida remains the largest hot spot of the disease in the state. More than half of the state’s coronavirus cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In Miami-Dade, 5,745 people have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 281 over Wednesday evening. Broward has 2,454 cases, up from 2,365, and Palm Beach has 1,260, up from 1,224.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, are most at risk for a severe case. While people 65 and older make up less than a quarter of confirmed cases, as of Wednesday night, 55% of those hospitalized were at least 65, as were 82% of those who passed away.

According to numbers published Thursday, 169,885 Floridians filed for unemployment last week, the second-most ever after the previous week’s record-smashing 228,484 applicants. The state, which has struggled for weeks to overcome a failing unemployment claims application system, has launched a paper alternative and, on Wednesday, a new website.

Nationally, 6.6 million people sought unemployment benefits last week. More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak.