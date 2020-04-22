Last Call for 4.22.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Florida has been the crown jewel of battleground states for 20 years. A new Quinnipiac Poll shows no signs that will change come Election Day.

In a head-to-head between President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden, the latter holds a 46%-42% lead with one in eight voters undecided.

Both men do well with their base. Republicans back Trump 89%-7%. Democrats are going for Biden 91%-4%. The margin lies among third- and no-party voters, who make up more than a quarter of the electorate. The bloc leans toward Biden 44%-37%.

“Even in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, Florida delivers a familiar deja vu in the head to head presidential race. It’s Biden, but it’s close as independents play a huge potential role. Sound familiar?” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Neither candidate is held in high regard. Biden scored a plus-3 favorability rating, 10 points higher than Trump’s minus-7, but down significantly from the plus-14 he touted last month.

Voters say Trump would be a better steward of the economy than his rival, 50%-44%. On health care, Biden leads 54%-39%.

Biden, however, is seen as the better choice to confront the new coronavirus, arguably a melding of both issues and a metric of paramount importance if there’s a resurgence in the fall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ job approval numbers aren’t setting records anymore, but he still has a majority of Floridians in his corner.

The same Q poll previewing the presidential battle checked the temperature of gubernatorial approval in the coronavirus era. Voters gave DeSantis a plus-20 approval rating.

The margin is on par with pre-coronavirus polls, but his 53% backing falls short of the supermajority support he enjoyed in the before times. A third of voters disapprove of the Governor. The balance are fence-sitters.

Republicans back him 81%-14%; he’s underwater with Democrats 64%-28%; and even with NPAs, 45%-45%.

The downshift from heretofore record approval ratings is a symptom of the pandemic. Opinions on his overall response are mildly positive. His stay-at-home order isn’t.

More than 30 states had enacted statewide restrictions before DeSantis did so earlier this month. Voters docked him points for tardiness, with respondents saying it came too late by a 61%-34% margin. His decision to allow churches to remain open is another sore spot, scoring a minus-9 in the poll.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 27,791 FL residents (+248 since 10 a.m. Wednesday)

— 785 Non-FL residents (+19 since 10 a.m. Wednesday)

Origin:

— 1,645 Travel related

— 8,506 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,405 Both

— 16,235 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 4,455 in FL

Deaths:

— 927 in FL

Quote of the Day

“For those who would say you’re morons, I’d take you any day of the week and twice on Sunday.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Jacksonville easing coronavirus restrictions.

