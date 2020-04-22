Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 4.22.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Ron Sachs: Rebuild America program could save the economy, create jobs, modernize infrastructure

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.22.20

Emails & Opinions

Ron DeSantis should have invited more women to his rubber stamping sausage party

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group needs to step up its game

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 4.21.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 4.22.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida has been the crown jewel of battleground states for 20 years. A new Quinnipiac Poll shows no signs that will change come Election Day.

In a head-to-head between President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden, the latter holds a 46%-42% lead with one in eight voters undecided.

Both men do well with their base. Republicans back Trump 89%-7%. Democrats are going for Biden 91%-4%. The margin lies among third- and no-party voters, who make up more than a quarter of the electorate. The bloc leans toward Biden 44%-37%.

“Even in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, Florida delivers a familiar deja vu in the head to head presidential race. It’s Biden, but it’s close as independents play a huge potential role. Sound familiar?” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Neither candidate is held in high regard. Biden scored a plus-3 favorability rating, 10 points higher than Trump’s minus-7, but down significantly from the plus-14 he touted last month.

Voters say Trump would be a better steward of the economy than his rival, 50%-44%. On health care, Biden leads 54%-39%.

Biden, however, is seen as the better choice to confront the new coronavirus, arguably a melding of both issues and a metric of paramount importance if there’s a resurgence in the fall.

___

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ job approval numbers aren’t setting records anymore, but he still has a majority of Floridians in his corner.

The same Q poll previewing the presidential battle checked the temperature of gubernatorial approval in the coronavirus era. Voters gave DeSantis a plus-20 approval rating.

The margin is on par with pre-coronavirus polls, but his 53% backing falls short of the supermajority support he enjoyed in the before times. A third of voters disapprove of the Governor. The balance are fence-sitters.

Republicans back him 81%-14%; he’s underwater with Democrats 64%-28%; and even with NPAs, 45%-45%.

The downshift from heretofore record approval ratings is a symptom of the pandemic. Opinions on his overall response are mildly positive. His stay-at-home order isn’t.

More than 30 states had enacted statewide restrictions before DeSantis did so earlier this month. Voters docked him points for tardiness, with respondents saying it came too late by a 61%-34% margin. His decision to allow churches to remain open is another sore spot, scoring a minus-9 in the poll.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 27,791 FL residents (+248 since 10 a.m. Wednesday)

— 785 Non-FL residents (+19 since 10 a.m. Wednesday)

Origin:

— 1,645 Travel related

— 8,506 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,405 Both

— 16,235 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 4,455 in FL

Deaths:

— 927 in FL

Evening Reads

Health chief’s early missteps set back coronavirus response via Rebecca Ballhaus and Stephanie Armour of The Wall Street Journal

The government is all in on coronavirus: How it’s still not enough via Ben White of POLITICO

Why some states became coronavirus hot spots — and others haven’t” via German Lopez of Vox

All reopening is local, forcing companies to navigate patchwork of laws via Katy Murphy of POLITICO

Coronavirus model predicts more deaths, but Florida is still past the peak via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

State increases number of unemployment claims paid, but backlog is still huge via Lawrence Mower of the Times/Herald

Floridians want DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to continue until experts say it’s safe via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald

Reopen Florida task force: Chaos, cacophony on working group conference call via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Reopen Florida task force: Emphasis placed on quick, clear guidance for businesses via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Reopen Florida: Education working group starts with assumption schools will reopen by fall via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

State increases number of unemployment claims paid, but backlog is still huge via Lawrence Mower of the Times/Herald

When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen? One analyst predicts it may not be until 2021 via Jayme Deerwester of USA Today

Shark Tank investor among those who tried to sell N95 masks at a high price to state via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald

Lawyer sues Gov. DeSantis, Hillsborough over emergency orders via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times

Sarasota County opens beaches with restrictions via Timothy Fanning of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

How the coronavirus crisis is remaking the swing state map via David Siders of POLITICO

Donna Shalala apologizes for not reporting stock trades via Myah Ward of POLITICO

National group because of Florida’s pre-K spending, standards via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO

Florida Power & Light, Gulf Power plan merger via the News Service of Florida

Miami Beach police release photographs, video in Andrew Gillum incident via WPLG

Quote of the Day

“For those who would say you’re morons, I’d take you any day of the week and twice on Sunday.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Jacksonville easing coronavirus restrictions.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?