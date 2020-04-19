First Coast adds 58 coronavirus cases, two deaths

First Coast counties have reported another 58 cases of the new coronavirus since Saturday night, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

There are now 1,352 cases of COVID-19 in the five-county region, up from Saturday’s figure of 1,294.

Duval County had the most significant increase, going 824 Saturday to 854 Sunday. The county also reported two more hospitalizations, going from 76 to 78. Deaths held at 15 for the second day.

Clay County added nearly as many cases, going from 223 Saturday evening to 247 a day later. Another two Clay residents have died since the last report. The county has recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths to date.

Clay also reported a half-dozen more hospitalizations, hitting 46 Sunday evening. They are the county’s first new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Nassau and St. Johns counties both added two new cases. Nassau has reported 44 cases, while St. Johns has reported 190 cases as of Sunday evening.

Nassau also reports 10 hospitalizations, inching up from nine, a figure that hadn’t changed since Wednesday.

Baker County showed no change in case counts, hospitalizations or deaths Sunday.

To date, COVID-19 has resulted in 33 deaths and 177 hospitalizations across the First Coast.

Statewide, there were 26,314 coronavirus cases on Sunday evening. To date, the virus has killed 774 Floridians and hospitalized 3,766.