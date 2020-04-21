Connect with us

APolitical

Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas seeking supply donations to help kids of essential workers

APolitical Headlines

Losing face: The rise of the mask, and what's lost behind it

APolitical Headlines

Matthew Gotha, former cabinet affairs director for Nikki Fried, dead at 36

APolitical Headlines

For anyone needing it, Florida gas now selling at $1.82 per gallon

APolitical Headlines

4/20 fizzle: Pot industry tested as virus slams economy

APolitical Headlines

Glance at plans sports leagues have made to resume play

APolitical

Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas seeking supply donations to help kids of essential workers

Supplies in need include hand sanitizer, toilet paper and disinfectant spray, among others.

on

The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas (ELC) is seeking donations of cleaning and sanitary supplies to stock its facilities currently providing childcare for children of essential workers including first responders, grocery workers, delivery drivers, postal workers and health care professionals.

More than 70% of childcare centers are currently closed due to stringent social distancing efforts underway to combat the spread of COVID-19, leaving high demand for ELC services.

The center is asking for the following donations:

— Hand sanitizer

— Face masks

— Disposable gloves

— Toilet paper

— Sanitizer wipes

— Hand soap

— Paper towels

— Garbage bags

— Antibacterial spray

— Bleach

Donations directly support childcare providers.

Donations can be made directly to the ELC by contacting Program Supervisor Kelley Miller at KMiller@ELCPinellas.org to coordinate a donation drop-off or pick-up.

To volunteer with the group or otherwise partner, contact Director of Community Engagement Rosa Rivera at RRivera@ELCPinellas.org.

Financial contributions can me made at the ELC’s how-to-help secure portal.

Other general inquiries, including about how to obtain service, can be made to Chief Program Officer Julie Mastry at JMastry@ELCPinellas.org or by calling 727-545-7536.

The ELC of Pinellas County is a nonprofit agency that provides high-quality early child care and education with a goal of preparing young children for kindergarten.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application