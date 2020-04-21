Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas seeking supply donations to help kids of essential workers

The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas (ELC) is seeking donations of cleaning and sanitary supplies to stock its facilities currently providing childcare for children of essential workers including first responders, grocery workers, delivery drivers, postal workers and health care professionals.

More than 70% of childcare centers are currently closed due to stringent social distancing efforts underway to combat the spread of COVID-19, leaving high demand for ELC services.

The center is asking for the following donations:

— Hand sanitizer

— Face masks

— Disposable gloves

— Toilet paper

— Sanitizer wipes

— Hand soap

— Paper towels

— Garbage bags

— Antibacterial spray

— Bleach

Donations directly support childcare providers.

Donations can be made directly to the ELC by contacting Program Supervisor Kelley Miller at KMiller@ELCPinellas.org to coordinate a donation drop-off or pick-up.

To volunteer with the group or otherwise partner, contact Director of Community Engagement Rosa Rivera at RRivera@ELCPinellas.org.

Financial contributions can me made at the ELC’s how-to-help secure portal.

Other general inquiries, including about how to obtain service, can be made to Chief Program Officer Julie Mastry at JMastry@ELCPinellas.org or by calling 727-545-7536.

The ELC of Pinellas County is a nonprofit agency that provides high-quality early child care and education with a goal of preparing young children for kindergarten.