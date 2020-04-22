Connect with us

2020 Headlines

New Quinnipiac Poll on presidential contest shows tight race in Florida

2020

Brian Kolfage endorses Kat Cammack for CD 3

2020

Anna Paulina Luna wins conservative group's CD 13 straw poll

2020 Headlines

Michelle Obama’s star power could help Joe Biden unite Democrats

2020

Odds of Val Demings becoming VP nominee fading

2020 Headlines

Seven candidates have qualified in CD 19. More could follow.

2020

New Quinnipiac Poll on presidential contest shows tight race in Florida

The poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a narrow edge.

on

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Florida is very much in play this November, repeating results from a recent St. Pete Polls Survey.

The Q Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden earning 46% of the vote, with President Donald Trump receiving 42%. That follows a St. Pete Polls Survey which gave Biden a 48.3% to 47.5% edge, well within the poll’s 1.3% margin of error.

The Q Poll has a 2.6% margin of error and was conducted April 16 to 20. The survey sampled 1,385 self-identified registered voters in Florida via landline and cell phones.

Both candidates seem to have a lock on their respective bases, according to Quinnipiac. Biden leads with Democrats by a 91% to 4% margin, while Trump is ahead with Republicans 89% to 7%.

Biden has an edge among independents. He carries that bloc by a 44% to 37% margin.

“Even in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, Florida delivers a familiar deja vu in the head to head presidential race,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

“It’s Biden, but it’s close as independents play a huge potential role. Sound familiar?”

Biden maintains a plus-3 favorability rating, 43% to 40%. Trump, meanwhile, holds a minus-7, with 43% viewing him favorably and 50% viewing him unfavorably.

However, Trump has improved his numbers from March, when he had a minus-12 favorability rating (40%-52%). And Biden has lost significant ground. Voters gave him a plus-14 rating last month (49%-35%).

Biden’s shift may be due to him securing the Democratic nomination, which has left some supporters of Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden won big in Florida’s Democratic presidential primary last month, defeating Sanders 62% to 23%. Sanders has since ended his campaign and endorsed Biden, making Biden the party’s presumptive nominee.

Former President Barack Obama has also backed his former VP. So too did former primary foe U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Trump was able to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in Florida back in 2016 by about 1.2%. Florida is seen as crucial to his reelection.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?