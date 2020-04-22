New Quinnipiac Poll on presidential contest shows tight race in Florida

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Florida is very much in play this November, repeating results from a recent St. Pete Polls Survey.

The Q Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden earning 46% of the vote, with President Donald Trump receiving 42%. That follows a St. Pete Polls Survey which gave Biden a 48.3% to 47.5% edge, well within the poll’s 1.3% margin of error.

The Q Poll has a 2.6% margin of error and was conducted April 16 to 20. The survey sampled 1,385 self-identified registered voters in Florida via landline and cell phones.

Both candidates seem to have a lock on their respective bases, according to Quinnipiac. Biden leads with Democrats by a 91% to 4% margin, while Trump is ahead with Republicans 89% to 7%.

Biden has an edge among independents. He carries that bloc by a 44% to 37% margin.

“Even in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, Florida delivers a familiar deja vu in the head to head presidential race,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

“It’s Biden, but it’s close as independents play a huge potential role. Sound familiar?”

Biden maintains a plus-3 favorability rating, 43% to 40%. Trump, meanwhile, holds a minus-7, with 43% viewing him favorably and 50% viewing him unfavorably.

However, Trump has improved his numbers from March, when he had a minus-12 favorability rating (40%-52%). And Biden has lost significant ground. Voters gave him a plus-14 rating last month (49%-35%).

Biden’s shift may be due to him securing the Democratic nomination, which has left some supporters of Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden won big in Florida’s Democratic presidential primary last month, defeating Sanders 62% to 23%. Sanders has since ended his campaign and endorsed Biden, making Biden the party’s presumptive nominee.

Former President Barack Obama has also backed his former VP. So too did former primary foe U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Trump was able to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in Florida back in 2016 by about 1.2%. Florida is seen as crucial to his reelection.