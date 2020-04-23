Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Northeast Florida ticks up in coronavirus cases by 31

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida deaths from COVID-19 surge past 900

APolitical Headlines

Publix to stock food banks with Florida-grown produce

Headlines Orlando

Reopening Florida’s theme parks could be long, slow process

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Georgia’s plan to reopen

Federal Headlines

'Crazy stuff': Matt Gaetz discounts liberal group's complaints about office lease

Headlines

Northeast Florida ticks up in coronavirus cases by 31

There are now 1,453 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Florida.

on

While the First Coast had shown on-and-off signs of flattening coronavirus case figures for the past two weeks, Wednesday was particularly slow, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

There are 1,453 cases of COVID-19 in five Northeast Florida counties now. That’s up by 31 over Tuesday’s numbers and there were no new fatalities reported in any county on the First Coast Wednesday.

Duval County accounted for most of the increase in cases of the illness. Jacksonville posted 936 instances in the DOH figures released Wednesday. That’s up by 27 from Tuesday.

The Jacksonville case increase comes as the city announced a new testing site. The “walk-up” testing site will be available at Kooker Park 1400 East 20th St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Friday.

The new testing site comes on top of existing coronavirus testing sites at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field and the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville.

Clay County increased by three cases Wednesday arriving at 259 total cases, and no new fatalities reported.

St. Johns County bumped up by one case going from 194 Tuesday to 195 Wednesday.

Baker and Nassau counties showed no significant changes in data.

The First Coast is holding steady at 35 total fatalities due to the pandemic, and 186 people have been hospitalized.

Across Florida, the DOH reported there were 28,576 total cases as of Tuesday night, 927 deaths and 4,455 hospitalizations.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    April 22, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    All lies! If a revolution takes place? I hope they visit this office and every reporter’s home!

    CDC, NIH, FDA, FUELED BY PROPAGANDA MEDIA ARE LYING TO YOU! NOBODY IS DYING! FEW PEOPLE ARE SICK!

    Only 3% Revolutionaries needed to win!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?