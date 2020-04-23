Connect with us

State health officials identify 256 new COVID-19 cases, 33 fatalities overnight

Now 28,832 people have tested positive and 960 Floridians have died.

on

The Department of Health confirmed 256 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a Thursday morning report and added 33 Floridians to the state’s death toll.

Now 28,832 people, including 789 non-Florida residents, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. And the state nears 1,000 fatalities, now with 960 dead due to complications from the coronavirus.

With 54 additional Floridians hospitalized, 4,509 in total have been sent to the hospital. According to Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew, 2,200 individuals were still hospitalized in the state as of Wednesday while the others have been released.

The number of positive cases reported in Florida continues to decline or, at the very least, has reached another plateau. Out of 12,637 test results returned Wednesday, 729 people were identified with the coronavirus.

Since April 12, only on two days have more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases been identified, coinciding with days of significantly more testing. During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis explained away those spikes as a batch release of testing.

And the share of positive tests in the number of total tests received has also been dropping, if incrementally. In recent days, the number of positive results has bounced between 9% and 10% while that number has hovered closer to 12% in past weeks.

