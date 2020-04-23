Emily Slosberg to distribute food to health care workers in Delray Beach

Rep. Emily Slosberg will join a Saturday food distribution event aimed at helping health care workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The distribution will take place Saturday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the Delray Medical Center Parking Lot, located at 5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484.

“The food distribution will honor the healthcare workers who have been critical in combating COVID-19 and treating our community’s affected patients and show our gratitude for all the sacrifices they have made over the past two months,” Slosberg’s campaign wrote.

Lawmakers have long participated in events to feed those in need in their respective communities.

On top of typically food-insecure individuals, limitations on social gatherings have heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help people weather the storm, many Floridians are concerned about where they can access their next meal.

That’s led several lawmakers to hold food distributions events in recent weeks to help out members of the community.

Late March saw Sens. Oscar Braynon II and Jason Pizzo joining Reps. Dotie Joseph and Barbara Watson at a Farm Share event in Miami-Dade County. A separate Feeding South Florida event featured Reps. Vance Aloupis, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Daniel Perez, Ana Maria Rodriguez and Anthony Rodriguez.

Other lawmakers have joined in to help as well.

While health care workers have not faced widespread layoffs akin to workers in other industries, they have been stretched thin at times as hospitals in the state have worked to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The latest model from The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows Florida hit its peak in deaths on April 2. The Department of Health puts the peak at April 6 or 7, as data shows social distancing efforts have helped reduce infections and the resulting strain on hospitals.