Ed Hunzeker Photo from Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Ed Hunzeker switches races, seeks Betsy Benac’s open Manatee County Co. seat

Hunzeker served as Manatee County Administrator from 2007 until 2019.

Former Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker is now running countywide for a seat on the Manatee County Commission.

The Lakewood Ranch Republican had been running for the District 5 seat, but made the switch less than an hour after incumbent County Commissioner Betsy Benac said she will not seek reelection. Notably, Hunzeker’s announcement was sent by the same campaign consultant, Kelly Dowd, who sent the release on Benac’s exit for the District 7 at-large race.

Hunzeker was previously challenging incumbent Vanessa Baugh in a seat the incumbent has held since 2012.

“I’m terribly sorry to hear that Commissioner Benac has decided against seeking re-election this year,” said Hunzeker.

“My experience, especially during these unprecedented times, is best suited to represent the entire county. I served Manatee County for over 10 years and helped lead us through the Great Recession. We can and will get through this together.”

At least for the moment, the move also shifts Hunzeker from the position of underdog to heir apparent. He had raised $52,210 for his run against Baugh, who had raised $72,850.

Hunzeker served as Manatee County Administrator from 2007 until 2019. He announced his retirement before the end of a contract that ran through 2020. There certainly was some tension between he and Baugh, as she served as Commission chair and penned a formal letter of reprimand of Hunzeker in October of 2018.

But with Baugh and Hunzeker now running in separate races, it shakes up the political scenery in Manatee County significantly.

Baugh is now unopposed for reelection. Hunzeker faces Bradenton attorney Paul Finer in a Republican primary, who through March raised $8,000.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

