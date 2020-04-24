Connect with us

Margaret Good calls on Labor Department to ensure Floridians get unemployment checks

With state unemployment failing applicants, the federal government must step in, she said.

on

Rep. Margaret Good called on Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia to personally step in and ensure $600 unemployment supplements reach Floridians.

The move comes as the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity still struggles to process unemployment claims.

“The Florida Unemployment system is broken—just today we learned it is again down, this time for three days,” said Good, a Sarasota Democrat.

“For weeks, we have been waiting for the federal unemployment disbursement to be distributed, especially to independent contractors, the self-employed, and gig workers.”

The state unemployment system’s paralysis comes as a record number of Floridians — 505,000 just last week — apply for benefits after losing jobs at businesses closed down amid a global pandemic.

The $600 checks referenced in Good’s letter are tied to funding approved by Congress in the CARES Act, an economic rescue package addressing economic fallout from the crisis.

Florida promises only up to $275 a week in unemployment claims, and for only 13 weeks. DeSantis agreed to make benefits retroactive to the date of lost employment after March 9 but has not addressed calls to increase state payments or extend the time checks will be paid.

Right now, Good said she’s concerned whether enough Floridians are receiving checks at all.

“It is well documented that Florida’s unemployment system is dysfunctional,” she wrote in her letter to Scalia.

“Despite attempts to upgrade computer systems, hire additional staff, and change leadership, the system continues to fail Floridians. For the last five weeks, Floridians have attempted to navigate the unemployment application process. Many of these workers are still waiting for their applications to process with no relief in sight. Some workers who applied in mid-April have received full benefits, while many who applied in March or early April are still waiting for their applications to be processed. “

She’s equally concerned about uneven payments in federal support.

“There seems to be no rhyme or reason to who is receiving benefits and who isn’t,” she wrote. “Some have received the $600 federal supplement, but many have not.”

Good serves now in the Florida Legislature, but qualified Friday as a candidate for Congress, challenging Republican incumbent Vern Buchanan in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

Floridians cannot wait for expected support from Washington as the economic problems in Florida continue to compound, Good said.

“The state of Florida is failing its residents and we need the Department of Labor to intervene and facilitate getting money into the hands of Floridians,” she said.

“We cannot wait another day.”

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Jean

    April 24, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    thank god someone is stepping up to help Floridians. I am a single mother of 2 and applied for unemployment 4 weeks ago yesterday and have not received anything. I am distraught wondering when I will receive some help or if my claim will even be approved. Thank you Margaret Good for trying to help us. It is terrifying not to have any income…..

    Reply

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.