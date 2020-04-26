29 die of COVID-19 since Saturday morning as Florida adds 689 new cases

The coronavirus outbreak took 29 more lives in Florida since Saturday morning, while the state’s caseload increased by 689 confirmed cases.

The latest figures released by the Florida Department of Health find there now have been 31,528 people who’ve been confirmed with the virus in Florida since the outbreak began in early March including 1,074 who have died.

Nearly 5,000, 4,957, have been admitted to a hospital.

According to the latest numbers, there now have been 11,351 cases in Miami-Dade County, which has also suffered 301 COVD-19 deaths. In Broward County, 4,729 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 170 people have died. In Palm Beach County, there now have been 2,697 cases and 155 deaths.

Outside of South Florida, Orange County continues to have the next largest outbreak, with 1,322 confirmed cases of the virus, and 30 deaths through Sunday morning.

Overall, Saturday saw confirmations of 830 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. That’s a drop from Thursday’s unexpected spike in confirmed cases when more than 1,200 people tested positive. Still, Saturday was the 11th consecutive day that Florida has had at least 700 new cases, and the 27th time in the past four weeks that many cases have emerged in a single day.

The statewide number of new coronavirus cases peaked on April 3, when just over 1,300 people tested positive.

Elsewhere, Hillsborough County now has recorded 1,048 cases and 21 deaths; Duval County, 984 cases and 18 deaths; Lee County, 961 cases and 37 deaths; Pinellas County, 687 cases and 24 deaths; Collier County, 552 cases and 15 deaths; Sarasota County, 508 cases and 42 deaths and Osceola County with 463 cases and seven deaths.

The Sunday morning report likely will help color Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force report. The group met for the final time Friday before members, and the public’s chance to submit their recommendations on how to safely restart the state economy are due by Sunday. The task force’s final recommendations for the state’s short term response should be on the Governor’s desk next week.