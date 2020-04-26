Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

29 die of COVID-19 since Saturday morning as Florida adds 689 new cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nightmare of jobless benefits application emerges from Stephanie Murphy's survey

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Police departments reconsider body camera purchases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Differing outcomes in Volusia County Jail, prison hit by outbreak

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. Ron DeSantis: No mass gatherings in May even with Florida's COVID-19 curve flattening

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis administration disputes report, says work search requirement can be waived
Husband and wife nurse anesthetists Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock stick together through the chaos of coronavirus. Image via AP.

Coronavirus in Florida

29 die of COVID-19 since Saturday morning as Florida adds 689 new cases

On Saturday, 830 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

on

The coronavirus outbreak took 29 more lives in Florida since Saturday morning, while the state’s caseload increased by 689 confirmed cases.

The latest figures released by the Florida Department of Health find there now have been 31,528 people who’ve been confirmed with the virus in Florida since the outbreak began in early March including 1,074 who have died.

Nearly 5,000, 4,957, have been admitted to a hospital.

According to the latest numbers, there now have been 11,351 cases in Miami-Dade County, which has also suffered 301 COVD-19 deaths. In Broward County, 4,729 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 170 people have died. In Palm Beach County, there now have been 2,697 cases and 155 deaths.

Outside of South Florida, Orange County continues to have the next largest outbreak, with 1,322 confirmed cases of the virus, and 30 deaths through Sunday morning.

Overall, Saturday saw confirmations of 830 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. That’s a drop from Thursday’s unexpected spike in confirmed cases when more than 1,200 people tested positive. Still, Saturday was the 11th consecutive day that Florida has had at least 700 new cases, and the 27th time in the past four weeks that many cases have emerged in a single day.

The statewide number of new coronavirus cases peaked on April 3, when just over 1,300 people tested positive.

Elsewhere, Hillsborough County now has recorded 1,048 cases and 21 deaths; Duval County, 984 cases and 18 deaths; Lee County, 961 cases and 37 deaths; Pinellas County, 687 cases and 24 deaths; Collier County, 552 cases and 15 deaths; Sarasota County, 508 cases and 42 deaths and Osceola County with 463 cases and seven deaths.

The Sunday morning report likely will help color Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force report. The group met for the final time Friday before members, and the public’s chance to submit their recommendations on how to safely restart the state economy are due by Sunday. The task force’s final recommendations for the state’s short term response should be on the Governor’s desk next week.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Mask Free

    April 26, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    With all due respect, publishing only the # of new positive tests and # of deaths is totally irresponsible if you do not include more information such as how many people have been tested, and more information about the deaths: how many were in nursing homes? How many of the victims had other prevalent health issues?

    From the information in this article, one can calculate that of the total number of positive tests to date, approximately 16% required hospitalization. Of those hospitalized, approximately 22% have died — less than 3% of the positive tested persons.

    But even those numbers are deceiving. How many of the persons tested were symptomatic? How many people tested have tested negative?

    Until we have a reliable antibodies test that is widely and randomly administered, it is quite impossible to know just how Unthreatening this virus is. Publishing incomplete numbers is counterproductive and deceiving.

    Reply

  2. John Kociuba

    April 26, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Dear Citizens ~

    Re: Florida Politics Communist Agenda

    Florida politics is pure propaganda to destroy Christianity and our Constitution!

    Facts:
    CCOVID 19 IS NOT A PANDEMIC, ITS A CON!

    Florida department of health 2019- 2020 over 62,000 Americans died of Flu. There’s 330 million Americans.

    Florida population is 21.3 million
    Florida COVID 19 Infected 30,000
    Florida COVID 19 survival rate 99.999%
    Florida COVID 19 Fatality rate 0.01%
    Florida COVID 19 Average fatality Age 70+

    GET IT?!!! The CDC, NIH, FDA, said with these unconstitutional draconian lockdowns Florida infected with COVID 19 was estimated at 455,000 with 3% fatality rate.

    Anthony Fauci MUST be FIRED!

    Banned.video

    Reply

  3. John Kociuba

    April 26, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Dear Floridians ~

    Re: Florida Health Department

    Lies! Lies! Lies! More Lies!

    COVID 19 test is 45% accurate because Corona virus has been in the United States for decades! 36 different forms. 4 are bad like Flu and China was tampering with genetic alterations but did a crap azz job.

    Do not get tested if you’re old! Information is that the swabs are infected with Coronavirus.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.