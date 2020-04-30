Connect with us

Marco Rubio backs federal subsidies for media companies

Rubio likes PPP loans to keep people working, even for media companies.

on

Florida’s senior Senator came out in favor of Paycheck Protection Program monies going to media companies.

On Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that “if an eligible media outlet gets a #PPPloan it means they are (keeping Americans) on payroll. That is the purpose of #PPP & not a conflict of interest.”

The Miami Republican then posed a rhetorical question to those who think such aid to media companies poses a conflict.

Does a journalist who was able to get a degree due to federal financial aid have a conflict of interest?”

Even as the philosophically-inclined mull that one, the Senator continued defending the federal subsidy loan program as a way to stabilize the workforce.

“30 million Americans have sought unemployment aid in the last 6 week(s). Imagine what that number would be if well over 2 million #PPPloans weren’t provided employers cash to keep workers on payroll. This is why #PPP is so important,” Rubio contended.

The day before, in an appearance on the widely-viewed Fox and Friends show on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Rubio made headlines with an off-the-cuff rumination about how unemployment benefits compare to the money to be made in some jobs.

“A lot of people are having trouble re-hiring workers because the workers are saying to them ‘I’m making more on unemployment,’” Rubio said.

The Senator quickly qualified his statement, saying that most people wanted to work, “obviously.”

Meanwhile, Florida led the nation last week in first-time unemployment claims, with 432,000 new applications logged for the week ending April 25. All told, more than 1.5 million have made unemployment claims, creating an untenable crisis for all levels of government.

Media companies, including one of the biggest papers in the state, have grasped at the lifeline of a PPP loan.

The Tampa Bay Times, beset by decreased print schedules and furloughs, got $8.5 million in the first round of federal funding earlier this spring.

“This loan gives us more time to ride out the crisis before we have to make even more changes,” said Times CEO Paul Tash.

A.G. Gancarski

