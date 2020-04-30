Connect with us

After recovering from coronavirus, Mario Díaz-Balart donates plasma to OneBlood

Díaz-Balart announced in early April he had overcome the disease.

on

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart has donated his plasma to the blood donation service OneBlood after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

Plasma donations are valuable due to antibodies built up by those infected with the virus. Doctors hope that transferring plasma from recovered coronavirus patients — which contains the antibodies — into those still reeling from the virus can help the infected recover.

Experiments are still ongoing to help test the effectiveness of that treatment.

After Díaz-Balart announced in early April he had recovered from COVID-19, the Congressman said he would be willing to be a donor.

“I’m extremely grateful to, not only have completely recovered from COVID-19, but also to have been able to donate my plasma to help those with serious or immediately life-threatening coronavirus infections,” Díaz-Balart said.

“I strongly encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to become a donor. It could save someone’s life. I thank the OneBlood team for their amazing work. During a time of crisis, it’s crucial that we come together to help any way we can,” Diaz-Balart said.

The Congressman from Florida’s 25th Congressional District was the first confirmed coronavirus case among members of Congress. He announced the positive test on March 19, though he had begun self-quarantining a few days prior.

“People who have recovered from the coronavirus hold the potential key in helping critically ill coronavirus patients recover and they are needed,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

“OneBlood is collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma seven days a week throughout its service area and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.”

Last week, Díaz-Balart secured reelection after no candidates qualified to compete against him in CD 25.

