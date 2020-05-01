Connect with us

1K new cases, 46 deaths reported in Florida’s Friday COVID-19 update

Now 34,728 people have tested positive and 1,314 have died.

on

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 1,038 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases closer to 35,000.

Friday’s total of newly confirmed cases is the highest reported in the past two weeks.

Now 34,728 people have tested positive in Florida and an additional 46 people have died, raising the death toll to 1,314.

In total, 5,581 people have been hospitalized after the Department of Health reported another 186 hospitalizations.

Three in five of the state’s COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which have been ongoing hot spots for the virus during the outbreak. South Florida represents a growing share of confirmed cases as the influx of new cases in other urban areas slows to a trickle.

While Florida begins its reopening process, introduced Wednesday, the three counties will stay under the current stay-at-home order until new cases start declining there. Gov. Ron DeSantis said that downward trend has already started, just not as fast as the rest of the state.

In Miami-Dade, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 12,389 cases and 358 deaths in total, an increase from 12,063 and 352 respectively. In Broward, the state has confirmed 5,144 cases, up from 4,953, and 199 deaths, an increase of 14 over Thursday. In Palm Beach, 3,041 people have tested positive, an increase from 2,963, and an additional five Floridians died, pushing the death toll there to 191.

  1. Mike

    May 1, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Will the Governor’s executive orders relating to unemployment remain and/or be extended in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties?

