50 new COVID-19 deaths, 735 cases reported in Florida Saturday

After the update to Friday’s report, 1,314 Floridians have died and 35,463 people have tested positive.

State health officials confirmed 50 fatalities in Saturday’s COVID-19 report and 735 new diagnoses.

With the update, 1,364 Floridians have died and 35,463 people, including 908 non-Florida residents, have tested positive. And 178 people were hospitalized compared to Friday, raising the total hospitalized throughout the pandemic to 5,945.

Three in five of the state’s COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which have been ongoing hot spots for the virus. When the majority of the state begins reopening on Monday, the three counties will keep the status quo, continuing “phase zero.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the number of new cases there have already started declining, necessary to reopen, that trend hasn’t come as fast as fast as elsewhere in the state.

In Miami-Dade, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 12,632 cases and 367 deaths in total, an increase from 12,389 and 359 respectively. In Broward, the state has confirmed 5,257 cases, up from 5,144, and 204 deaths, an increase of five over Friday. In Palm Beach, 3,080 people have tested positive, an increase from 3,041, and an additional four Floridians died, pushing the death toll there to 195.

