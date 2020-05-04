Last Call for 5.4.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Republican Sen. Aaron Bean and Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson worked together in a show of unity to produce a public service announcement for the Florida Guardian ad Litem Program.

The video playfully spotlights some of their differences — Bean likes ice cream, Gibson likes gelato; he likes tennis, she likes auto racing; and he likes Chinese, she prefers Italian.

“We have our differences, but there’s one thing we have in common,” they say. “We both support the Florida Guardian ad Litem Program, which represents abused, abandoned and neglected children.”

Gibson said those children are “at higher risk for homelessness, pregnancy, delinquency and dropping out of school,” but, Bean adds, “You can help.”

Outcomes are better for children in the Guardian ad Litem Program, and they have a better chance of being adopted with a guardian looking out for their best interests.

The PSA was filmed in the pre-coronavirus era — Gibson mentions Kobe Bryant as her favorite basketball player early on — but the message still stands today.

“We understand communities all over this state are hurting, but wanted to insert a positive note as we begin recovery,” said Guardian ad Litem Executive Director Alan Abramowitz. “We offer this in the spirit of unity that Senators Bean and Gibson exemplify — and which has brought together so many Americans in the face of heartbreak and loss.”

You can watch the PSA on YouTube.

___

Attorney General Ashley Moody is teaming up with other attorneys general to crack down on robocalls.

The coalition sent a letter to USTelecom urging it and its Industry Traceback Group to improve tools, such as robocall traceback, that help law enforcement track down the people and companies behind illegal robocalls.

The AGs suggested USTelecom, which represents telecommunications providers, set up an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps. The coalition also asked the group to automate and increase the total volume of traceback investigations, improve alerts to law enforcement agencies, and ID phone service companies that are not cooperating with the traceback process.

The request comes after a spike in robocall volume during the coronavirus crisis.

“We have seen an uptick in illegal robocalls during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these enhancements will allow us to more aggressively track, trace and investigate illegal robocall operations. Floridians must remain alert when answering robocalls, especially during this time of crisis,” Moody said.

“I am proud to stand with my fellow attorneys general to take quick action to thwart this illegal and unrelenting practice, as well as assist law enforcement by making sure they have the best capabilities to combat these illegal operations.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 35,969 FL residents (+811 since Sunday)

— 928 Non-FL residents (+8 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 1,801 Travel related

— 13,305 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,621 Both

— 19,242 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 6,119 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,399 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 1,710,449

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,047,839

— Claim verification queue: 312.090

— Claims processed: 735,749

— Claims paid: 478,666 (+26,140‬ since Saturday)

Total paid out: $979.2 million (+$278.9 million since Saturday)

Evening Reads

“The cruel COVID ‘new normal’” via Scott Gottlieb for The Wall Street Journal

“The Donald Trump administration projects about 3,000 daily deaths by early June” via The New York Times

“Reopening is a risk for Republican governors” via Drew Altman for Axios

“Florida sales tax collections down by more than $750 million, preliminary reports show” via Jason Garcia and Gray Rohrer of Orlando Sentinel

“Demanding investigation, Nikki Fried slams Ron DeSantis for failed unemployment system” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“In Florida, COVID-19 helps set record for smokable cannabis sales” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida

“Carnival Cruise Line plans limited return to sailing” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel

“Dorm rooms like ‘someone went to class and never came back’” via Ana Ceballos of News Service of Florida

“Judge clears way for challenges to gun law” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida

“Amy Mercado files to run for Orange Co. Property Appraiser” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“Why we’re not ready to send our toddler back to day care” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times

“May the Fourth be with us: How ‘Star Wars’ saved my family’s quarantine” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times

Quote of the Day

“I think apologies can be sent to the City of Jacksonville, CC: Mayor [Lenny] Curry.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on media criticism of Jacksonville’s reopening.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights