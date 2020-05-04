As Jacksonville reopens, city gives away $40 million in debit cards

Jacksoville Mayor Lenny Curry is continuing a $40 million citizen relief program, he said Monday as parts of the economy began to reopen.

Even as Curry hopes the economy will be back to normal soon, the city continues to disperse funds to 40,000 low and middle-income households that experienced financial setbacks from economic shutdowns related to COVID-19.

The cash is being distributed on the spot, via pre-loaded debit cards.

All day Monday, applicants queued up downtown ahead of their appointments, the first 40,000 of which were set last week.

Maximum household income for those eligible is capped at $75,000. Applicants must prove that coronavirus shutdowns have reduced their income by at least 20%.

So far, so good, said the Mayor.

“500 applicants left with relief funds in hand,” Curry said, noting “all appointments are full” and that those who show up need to have confirmation numbers.

Only one $1,000 disbursement is permitted per address, which some say complicates the process for those in apartment complexes.

Appointments are opening up as disqualifications mount, noted a high-ranking city official also on the media call.

“We don’t have exact numbers for people disqualified,” noted senior Curry staffer Stephanie Burch.

Burch noted the apartment complex issue was one of a “few challenges.”

“Our intake process is working well, our lines moving well, we have given out $500,000 at this point,” Burch said.

“The goal was to get money in people’s hands as quickly as possible,” Curry added.

The Mayor has discretion to allocate $25 million more for relief cards, but no plans as of yet have been made to do so.

Curry noted “uncertainty” as the city reopens, vowing to “do everything we can to get the city back to a state of normalcy.”

He urged “those returning to work” to “stay safe.”

“Wear a mask. I suggest you wear a mask,” Curry pleaded with retail and restaurant workers, while urging that those who can work from home do so.

Curry told media that he spoke with Gov. Ron DeSantis about lifting restrictions on salon services, ranging from hair care to massage, and expressed confidence that those restrictions would be lifted at some point.