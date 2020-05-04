Connect with us

South Florida

South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Russ Rywell for Miami-Dade School Board

Rywell is one of five candidates in the District 3 contest.

on

The South Florida AFL-CIO is endorsing Miami Beach Senior High School teacher Russ Rywell in the District 3 race for the Miami-Dade County School Board.

“We are proud to support Russ in his campaign for the school board,” said Jeffrey Mitchell, the group’s President.

“The South Florida AFL-CIO represents thousands of members across all trades and professions. We support, advocate and fight for the rights of working men and women all over Miami-Dade County. We know Russ will be a strong ally and partner in that fight to build a stronger, safer and more healthy community for generations to come.”

Rywell joined the District 3 race in October and is one of five active candidates for the seat. In addition to teaching at Miami Beach Senior High, Rywell also works as a debate coach. He has experience working in the finance industry at companies like Citigroup and Salomon Brothers as well.

“The South Florida AFL-CIO represents some of the hardest working and most dedicated workers in our great county,” Rywell added in a Monday statement.

“From our courageous first responders keeping us safe to our teachers in classrooms teaching the next generation and .. myriad … professions in between, their members form the backbone of our community. I am extremely proud and honored to have earned the labor council’s support and look forward to working alongside the men and women of the South Florida AFL-CIO to make a better life for everyone in Miami-Dade County.”

Martin Karp currently represents District 3 and is the Vice Chair for the School Board. However, Karp announced in late July he would not seek reelection for the seat.

Also competing for the seat are Lucia BaezRaquel Bild-LibbinMarcela Gómez-Bogomolni and Joshua Levy.

The South Florida AFL-CIO endorsement comes just one week after another union — AFSCME 1184 — announced it was backing Rywell’s bid. The United Teachers of Dade has also endorsed Rywell in the contest.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

