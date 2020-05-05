U.S. Sugar offers sweet insider look with ‘The Scoop’

To celebrate its 89th consecutive harvest, U.S. Sugar is launching an original blog — called (appropriately enough) “The Scoop” — a sweet way to keep community members informed and abreast of the latest agricultural developments.

The blog will provide an inside look at U.S. Sugar’s position as one of the county’s agriculture leaders in cane sugar, citrus and sweet corn, among other vegetables. The Scoop will also highlight the company’s key role in helping feed millions of Americans, particularly during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspiration for the blog came in part from the coronavirus crisis. U.S. Sugar was on pace to host tours of its farms for nearly 8,000 people this year, including visitors and members of the community.

Social distancing practices is putting those plans on hold.

“Since we currently are not able to provide guests with personal experiences with our sugar-cane harvest, milling and refining operations, we decided to launch a blog to provide you with continued access to everything going on at U.S. Sugar,” the company said in a statement. “Right now, we remain focused on safely finishing our 89th consecutive harvest while also undertaking a massive regionwide effort to help feed our local communities at a time when fresh, locally-grown food is in high demand.”

Topics will include suggestions for ways to eat fresh and healthy, how farmers are keeping the country’s food supply safe, a celebration of Earth Day and a look at events such as the annual Clewiston Sugar Festival. The blog’s name is a play on both a “scoop” of sweet sugar and the journalistic term for an exclusive story.

The inaugural post, written by Judy Sanchez, introduces the blog and touches on U.S. Sugar’s recent outreach program, talking about how it uses technology — the company implements a Wi-Fi network that covers more than 200,000 acres, the largest of its kind — as well as describing its commitment to sustainability and protecting both local food supplies and the environment.

With COVID-19 disrupting normal life in Florida and the United States, U.S. Sugar has also changed the way it operates.

“We’ve implemented a number of measures to protect our farmers and workers to prevent the spread of the virus and secure your food supply,” Sanchez writes, adding that future blog posts will discuss the different functions within the company’s farming and food processing operations. There will also be guest posts from various experts.

One of this blog’s goals is for the public to “learn more about the people of U.S. Sugar straight from the people of U.S. Sugar,” Sanchez says. “Rather than rely on what other people or groups say about us, you get the scoop straight from us.”

Fundamentally, the blog will continue giving readers the “inside scoop” on one of Florida’s largest agricultural producers.

U.S. Sugar invites you to read and subscribe to The Scoop, available now online here or at ussugarscoop.com.