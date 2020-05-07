Ruth’s List Florida endorses Maureen Porras in HD 105

Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing immigration attorney Maureen Porras as she pursues the Democratic nomination in House District 105.

Ruth’s List Florida is an organization that backs pro-choice Democratic women running for office. Porras is competing for the Democratic nod against former HD 105 candidate Javier Estevez.

“Maureen will provide the legislature with the fresh, insightful approach that Tallahassee needs. Florida needs more thoughtful leadership, and Maureen is the right choice for State House District 105,” said Pamela Goodman, Executive Director of Ruth’s List Florida.

Porras is trying to flip the seat blue in the open contest this year as Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez pursues a Senate seat.

Pedro Barrios, J. David Borrero and Bibiana Potestad are competing for the Republican nomination.

“Ruth’s List helps women, up and down the ballot, run for office and serve their communities. Now more than ever, we need more women’s voices in Tallahassee who will focus on the issues that matter most, including expanding access to healthcare, supporting small businesses, and taking care of our most vulnerable,” Porras said.

Rodriguez narrowly won the seat in 2018 against Estevez. Though Estevez struggled with fundraising, he lost the race by just 417 votes.

Thus far, Porras’ fundraising has been on par with Estevez, but in just half the time. Potestad leads the fundraising race overall.

Candidates face a Monday deadline to file their next fundraising report, covering all financial activity through April 30.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.