Thomas Homan: A reprieve in the time of coronavirus

As a Type 2 diabetic, I am heavily reliant on prescription medication. It helps me live my life as normal and not feel restricted by my diagnosis.

Today, America’s pharmaceutical companies have more than 90 medicines in the pipeline for the management of Type 2 diabetes.

In the midst of a global pandemic that has shifted resources to help those who need it most, I admit that I was worried about those of us who rely day in and day out on prescription medications.

In a recent letter to the editor published in Florida Politics, Sarah Sutton discusses pharmaceutical companies and their fight to ensure necessary prescription medicines are made available to patients who need them, all while balancing the need to place more resources into COVID-19 vaccine development.

I am one of the more than 2.4 million Floridians who have diabetes and I am heartened and hopeful to see America’s pharmaceutical manufacturers have not forgotten about those of us who need medications as part of our everyday lives.

A great example of this is the recent announcement by Eli Lilly, which has capped the costs of out of pocket insulin at $35 a month for patients with or without insurance.

This is American innovation at its finest and a great example of how cost-saving solutions are possible by putting the needs of patients first. America’s biopharmaceutical companies are key to curing and treating COVID-19 and are essential to ensuring millions like me can live full and healthy lives.

___

Thomas Homan is a Florida resident and Type 2 Diabetes patient.