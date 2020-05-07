Connect with us

Headlines

Thomas Homan: A reprieve in the time of coronavirus

2020 Headlines

'I'm Not Going Nuts': Donald Trump's Death Star hits Joe Biden on China

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Here’s how to check how crowded Pinellas County beaches are before you leave the house

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County rejects paid leave plan for county contractors

Headlines Influence

Journalists express befuddlement over Ron DeSantis' attack strategy

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott continues war of words with New York politicians

Headlines

Thomas Homan: A reprieve in the time of coronavirus

This is American innovation at its finest.

on

As a Type 2 diabetic, I am heavily reliant on prescription medication. It helps me live my life as normal and not feel restricted by my diagnosis.

Today, America’s pharmaceutical companies have more than 90 medicines in the pipeline for the management of Type 2 diabetes.

In the midst of a global pandemic that has shifted resources to help those who need it most, I admit that I was worried about those of us who rely day in and day out on prescription medications.

In a recent letter to the editor published in Florida Politics, Sarah Sutton discusses pharmaceutical companies and their fight to ensure necessary prescription medicines are made available to patients who need them, all while balancing the need to place more resources into COVID-19 vaccine development.

I am one of the more than 2.4 million Floridians who have diabetes and I am heartened and hopeful to see America’s pharmaceutical manufacturers have not forgotten about those of us who need medications as part of our everyday lives.

Conversa_728x90

A great example of this is the recent announcement by Eli Lilly, which has capped the costs of out of pocket insulin at $35 a month for patients with or without insurance.

This is American innovation at its finest and a great example of how cost-saving solutions are possible by putting the needs of patients first. America’s biopharmaceutical companies are key to curing and treating COVID-19 and are essential to ensuring millions like me can live full and healthy lives.

___

Thomas Homan is a Florida resident and Type 2 Diabetes patient.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening