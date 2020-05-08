Five Mile Swamp Fire continues to rage in Santa Rosa County

Fire crews are working around the clock to control the Five Mile Swamp Fire that began early Monday in Santa Rosa County.

Overnight, firefighters from across the state worked to hold the fire and monitor the existing containment lines even as winds reached upward of 20 mph, driving embers across Interstate 10.

“This remains an extremely dangerous and evolving wildfire situation, so everyone in the affected area should follow directions from state and local officials,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said.

The fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and is 35% contained, according to the latest report from the Department of Agriculture. Approximately 17 structures have been destroyed.

The blaze, which started as a prescribed burn escaped on private land, has been fueled by high winds and extremely low humidity. The size and vastness of the blaze has drawn multiple fire departments to respond to the area. Additionally, the Forrest Service has deployed 18 tractor plow units as well as aircraft and helicopter units to battle the fire.

The Florida Forest Service is urging residents and motorists to remain clear of the area as Interstate 10 remains closed from between Exit 22 and Exit 37 and evacuations remain in effect for portions of the Garcon Point Peninsula.

“All residents and travelers should heed evacuation requests and closely monitor the media for updates on the wildfire and reopening of I-10 and local roads,” Fried said. “We thank our brave local and wildland firefighters for continuing to work swiftly to control this wildfire.”

Further west on Interstate 10, the Florida Forest Service is battling another fire in Walton County. Coined the Mussett Bayou Fire, authorities estimate it is 575 acres in size and 70% contained.

In response, fire crews have deployed 15 tractor plows, 2 fire engines and 2 additional dozer strike teams.

Roughly 500 residents have evacuated from the area since the start of the blaze. The evacuation order has since been lifted and the Walton County Sheriff Office has begun escorting homeowners who choose to return home.