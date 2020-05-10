Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Frances Kinne, the first female university president in Florida, dies at 102

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Mother's Day brings 595 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Social welfare made Sweden's coronavirus recovery easier, but Florida Republicans don't want you to know that

Headlines Re-Open Florida

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday

Federal Headlines

White House Virus Task Force members face quarantine

APolitical Headlines

UFC 249 ushers in fan-free, mask-filled era of sports
Frances Bartlett Kinne, former president of Jacksonville University, speaking at a Jacksonville University commencement. Kinne died Sunday at 102. Photo from JU.edu.

Headlines

Frances Kinne, the first female university president in Florida, dies at 102

Frances Bartlett Kinne served Jacksonville University in some capacity from 1958 until her death.

on

Frances Bartlett Kinne, the first woman to become a university president in Florida, passed away Sunday at the age of 102.

Kinne was appointed president of Jacksonville University in 1979.

She died from complications from a stroke suffered on April 21. In the past week, university officials had said it appeared she was on the road to recovery.

Kinne played an active role at Jacksonville University long after her tenure as president had ended. She was close to current JU President Tim Cost, himself a graduate of JU.

“The matriarch of our university, the chancellor emeriti herself, has passed away…,” Cost said in video statement. “When she went past 100… it seems she got wiser, more clever, funnier all along.”

Kinne was a force whose reach extended well beyond the university’s campus, nestled on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville’s Arlington area.

She established two colleges within the university: the Davis College of Business and Keigwin School of Nursing. She also was at the forefront of establishing JU’s aviation program. The Kinne University Center on JU’s campus is named after her.

The Kinne Alumni Center at Drake University was also named after her.

Her charm was well noted during the 10 years she served as JU president, and she attracted big-name guest speakers to the campus during her decade leading the school, including  President Gerald Ford, Bob Hope, Jack Benny and Charlton Heston, among others.

Kinne also served as a role model for many women and was active in many women’s causes. She also helped establish the Kinne Auditorium at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic.

More than half her life was spent in the service of JU. She began at the school as a humanities professor in 1958, eventually rising to dean of Fine Arts before becoming president. She was JU chancellor from 1989-1994 and served as chancellor emeriti until her passing.

She died 13 days before her 103 birthday.

One of JU’s favorite and often-cited quotes from Kinne: “My whole theme has been this: that life is not about me, it’s about others.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Bonnie

    May 10, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Thank you for reporting on this Drew. Sad news, but so grateful for all that Frances Kinne did for Jacksonville, Fla. and so many in northeast Florida.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.