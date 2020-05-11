Email insights: Jacksonville religious right gears up to fight LGBTQ protections

Even though Jacksonville City Council meetings aren’t open to the public yet, the return of a hot-button issue roils advocates on both sides.

LGBT rights legislation, codified in 2017 by the Jacksonville City Council, has been thrown into doubt by an appeals court siding with a challenge from the right-leaning Liberty Counsel.

Last week, three Republicans introduced cure legislation to resolve issues found in a court ruling including Council members Aaron Bowman, Matt Carlucci, and LeAnna Cumber.

Over the weekend, religious right activists outlined a plan to express their opposition to the bill being passed for a second time.

With the salutation “Friends of Righteousness,” Rev. Wade Mask, who opposed the HRO’s passage last decade, paints a stark picture in an email from Biblical Concepts Ministries, a right-leaning theopolitical messaging shop.

“The Council will not be moved by Biblical reasoning,” Mask warns.

The cure legislation “will still put men in women’s bathrooms and dressing rooms if more than single use. It will still make it possible that boys can shower in a girls locker room at many places. It will still make Christian businesses that are larger than fifteen employees go against the Word of God and their Faith, etc.”

The concern is potentially futile.

“As a remedy to reinstate the LGBT rights HRO law today the Jacksonville City Council introduced a new bill to vote on again and it’s on the agenda for the next City Council meeting, This Tuesday. And it’s no secret they have the votes to pass it AGAIN,” Mask wrote, taking some factual liberties.

For one, it is not up for a vote Tuesday, contrary to the implication.

One of the bill sponsors told Florida Politics Monday that despite the bill being on the agenda, it is going through a normal six-week cycle. Meaning the legislation is just being introduced Tuesday, not voted on.

A six-week cycle will permit an elongated period of public comment, however, and in 2012, 2016, and 2017 the debate in Duval County was toxic every time the issue came up. With the same players and same philosophies entrenched on both sides, renewed rancor is at least a possibility.

Despite the right wing seeing this as a done deal setback for them, a leading LGBTQ organization is taking no chances, activating its supporters also.

Equality Florida claims “a lawsuit by far-right extremists threatens to wipe out Jacksonville’s LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections.”

The city’s general counsel decried the appeals court ruling as “mind-boggling” and “bizarre” and said the city was reviewing all options, including cure legislation or an appeal.

Slow walked cure legislation appears to be the move.