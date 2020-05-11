Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

In just 22 days, Jasmen Rogers-Shaw pulls in more money than Anika Omphroy this cycle

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Patricia Sigman ad focuses on broken unemployment system

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Joshua Hicks to challenge Cord Byrd in HD 11

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Progressive groups recruit slate of Democratic candidates for ignored seats

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Lake County House races attract new Democrats

Legislative Campaigns

Fiona McFarland continues to dominate HD 72 fundraising

Legislative Campaigns

In just 22 days, Jasmen Rogers-Shaw pulls in more money than Anika Omphroy this cycle

Rogers-Shaw, who is challenging Omphroy in HD 95, added more than $30K in April.

on

In less than one month as a Democratic candidate, Jasmen Rogers-Shaw has outraised incumbent Rep. Anika Omphroy in a primary battle for House District 95 .

Rogers-Shaw raised more than $30,000 after joining the race April 9. Omphroy has pulled in just $19,000 since Dec. 2018.

The vast majority of the April donations to Rogers-Shaw were smaller sums. More than 88% of the total donations were for $100 or less.

Rogers-Shaw did receive some maxed-out $1,000 donations from political committees, such as Mothers Stand Together and Fighting for Florida Jobs.

Omphroy showed $0 in contributions during April. The incumbent says she “spent the month of April working with my colleagues to develop COVID-19 solutions for my constituents in need” rather than fundraising.

A scan of other South Florida incumbents shows she isn’t alone. The novel coronavirus outbreak has slowed campaigning in much of the state. Incumbent lawmakers were also barred from fundraising through the Legislative Session, which ended in mid-March. Several appear to have not rebooted fundraising operations.

Still, her total haul this cycle pales in comparison to Rogers-Shaw’s efforts in just 22 days.

Roger-Shaw spent just $1,300 in April, giving her more than $29,000 on hand. That’s more than double Omphroy, who shows just over $13,000 remaining in her campaign coffers.

Rogers-Shaw is attempting to oust Omphroy in the heavily Democratic district, which covers parts of Broward County including North Lauderdale, Sunrise and Lauderhill. Omphroy won the seat unopposed in 2018.

Earlier this month, Ruth’s List Florida endorsed Rogers-Shaw over the incumbent.

The group seeks to elect pro-choice women candidates in Florida. Omphroy backed a controversial bill last Session (SB 404) requiring minors to obtain consent from their parents — with some exceptions — prior to undergoing an abortion.

Omphroy was one of only five Democrats who voted for the legislation.

That distinction — paired with Rogers-Shaw’s impressive April fundraising haul — could set up a competitive race in HD 95. Prior to entering the contest, Rogers-Shaw worked as a staffer on Elizabeth Warren‘s presidential campaign.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through April 30.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.