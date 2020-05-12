Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville expands outdoor dining to skirt restaurant seating caps

Headlines Influence

New study shows how states manage the rising costs of natural disasters

Headlines Tampa Bay

Internal poll shows Kevin Beckner considerably leading Cindy Stuart in Clerk's race

Headlines Orlando

Universal CityWalk to re-open May 14

Coronavirus Headlines

Andrew Cuomo: New York has seen 100 children with illness linked to virus

Federal Headlines

White House repeats claim that Florida has surplus of COVID-19 tests
stock image via Adobe

Headlines

Jacksonville expands outdoor dining to skirt restaurant seating caps

Tables in parking lots? Why not.

on

The Jacksonville City Council OK’d legislation Tuesday to suspend code enforcement on outdoor seating.

The move protects restaurants hard hit by COVID-19-related, government-mandated shutdowns.

Mayor Lenny Curry, who noted that code enforcement was suspended for outdoor dining starting Monday, backed the bill with changes in code forthcoming in emergency legislation ultimately passed by the City Council Tuesday evening.

Councilman Danny Becton, the second-term Republican who sponsored the bill, said it was “an honor to put forth legislation all your colleagues can support.”

Becton lauded Curry’s staff for their help, noting that while the zoning change is a “simple thing,” he hopes it will offer a cash flow bridge until indoor seating requirements are relaxed beyond the current 25% cap.

Those code changes are intended to create more outdoor dining space, including in parking lots, by “suspending enforcement of the zoning code.”

A temporary barrier must be put around the area, with designated entrances and exits.

Councilman Matt Carlucci noted the “opportunity” for council districts that typically did not have outdoor dining. San Marco was offered as an example of one area where it was tried, long ago, on a provisional basis, and now it flourishes.

It remains to be seen if outdoor dining will turn the tables for a restaurant sector ravaged by this spring’s stringent limitations.

For Jacksonville, this legislation is yet another bandaid over a gushing wound where a fairly functional economy once existed.

The city allocated $40 million to citizen relief programs, with 40,000 households eligible for $1,000 pre-loaded debit cards. Under consideration currently is a $9 million program tailored to $2,000 payments to 45,000 businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19 strictures.

Even with the cash giveaways though, a sense of desperation pervades the city.

The Mayor has noted that people are “restless” because of recent shutdowns and economic devastation, and has urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to move the city to Phase 2 level restrictions, which would allow more business openings, gatherings of up to 50 people, increased restaurant capacity, as well as the reopening of gyms, schools, and bars.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place.