José Javier Rodríguez, Manolo Reyes to distribute food in Miami

Sen. José Javier Rodríguez and Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes are joining a food distribution event this Saturday morning at Miami’s Magic City Casino.

The event will be drive-thru only.

Farm Share — a 501(c)(3) organization aimed at distributing food to those in need — will host the event. The organization has several warehouses throughout the state of Florida.

Saturday’s distribution is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Magic City Casino, located at 451 NW 37th Ave.

Visitors will be limited to one bag of food per adult in the car, with a maximum of three bags given out. Those bags will be placed in the trunk as individuals drive up to the event.

The distribution is also a first-come, first-serve event and could end early should supplies run out.

Reyes has worked to distribute food and face masks to the community as the region deals with the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Farm Share and other organizations have worked to continue distribution efforts as measures aimed at slowing the virus’s spread have impacted the economy and left many Floridians out of work.

Though Florida is slowly beginning to reopen, many restrictions remain in place. Farm Share has turned to drive-thru distribution efforts to comply with social distancing guidelines.