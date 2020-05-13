Connect with us

South Florida

José Javier Rodríguez, Manolo Reyes to distribute food in Miami

Headlines South Florida

Gregory Tony adds more than $100K in April, remains atop BSO field in fundraising

South Florida

Judge deals blow to plaintiffs alleging harmful impacts from sugarcane burns

South Florida

RALI Florida to donate 50K in-home drug disposal kits to help combat opioid abuse

Headlines South Florida

Shooting documents shed further light on Gregory Tony incident

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County reopen working groups feature donors to Mayor's congressional campaign
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place.