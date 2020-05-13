Connect with us

Seminole County set to resume driving tests, concealed weapons processing

Seminole County set to resume driving tests, concealed weapons processing

Driver’s license examiners will not be getting into the car for road tests.

on

Need to carry a gun or drive a car?

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is just about ready for you.

Greenberg announced Wednesday he will be opening all of his office’s services back up starting on Monday, including driver’s license road tests and applications for permits for concealed weapons.

The offices mostly were closed March 20 due to the coronavirus crisis, though Greenberg has been reopening the offices and services in the past week. The office moved to phone, mail and online services for many of its services staring on March 23, while also maintaining a drive-through operation for some of those services at the Winter Springs office, the only one like it in the region.

The road tests, to begin Monday, are going to be a little different. The examiner is not actually going to be in the car during the drives.

“We’re using a system developed to ensure our staff do not have to be in a car with new drivers,” Greenberg stated in a news release. “We wanted this to keep everyone safe and it is impressive how they delivered on this.”

The examiner will instead watch from the sidewalk. The driver will be provided with a hands-free device to receive instructions  from the examiner.

Under these new regulations, the new driver must have a licensed driver over 21 years old in the passenger seat during the test.

For concealed weapons permits, all parties will wear facial coverings during the processing. The concealed weapons permit applications require people to be fingerprinted and photographed for background checks. The fingerprinting requires officials to touch the applicants.

Both services will be by appointment only, with road tests available only at the Casselberry location.

The final Seminole County Tax Collector’s office was opened on Monday when the Seminole County Administration building was opened to the public.

Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

