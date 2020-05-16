Florida crosses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, rate of cases surges as reopening continues

More than 2,000 people have died with COVID-19 in Florida after state health officials reported 49 deaths Saturday.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) shows 1,964 Floridians and 76 non-residents have died in the state, pushing the death toll to 2,040. Two of the fatalities reported since Friday’s update were non-residents.

And the percent positivity rate among new cases rose sharply Friday, from 4.70% to 7.05% as the state wraps its second week of Phase One. In the previous two weeks, that rate has averaged 3.83% and ranged between 1.83% and 5.23%.

Additionally, DOH registered only 7,631 results Friday, a far cry from the record-high 23,904 results on Monday.

In total, 44,811 people, including 43,607 residents, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, an increase of 673 Saturday morning. Another 187 residents and three non-residents in hospitals tested positive, raising the count of people sent to hospitals to 8,393.

Pinellas County became the eighth county in the state to cross 1,000 cases, now at 1,008 after confirming 11 cases since Saturday. And Washington County became the latest to record its first dead resident, a 53-year-old man who had traveled to Alabama.

The majority of new cases in recent weeks have come from the state’s hot spot counties in South Florida, which Gov. Ron DeSantis held back from reopening with the rest of the state. On Monday, Palm Beach County reopened, and Miami-Dade and Broward counties will reopen the upcoming Monday when the state enters its “Full Phase One.”

In the last 24 hours, 355 people in Miami-Dade County tested positive, raising the lifetime COVID-19 caseload to 15,366 people. Nine people died there since Friday’s report, raising the death toll to 568.

Broward County registered 68 new cases, raising its total to 6,201, and seven people died, lifting the death toll there to 300. Palm Beach County now has 4,440 cases after DOH showed 49 new cases there along with 286 total fatalities.

The other counties to cross 1,000 COVID-19 cases are Orange with 1,629, Hillsborough with 1,585, Lee with 1,401 and Duval with 1,259.

Now 875 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus, up from 844 the day before. Now 521 long-term care facilities have residents with active COVID-19 cases.

The 7,631 new tests Friday raised the total number of people tested to 630,795. Another 1,676 await results from DOH-coordinated labs, but thousands more likely await private testing currently unknown to the state.

On Friday, the Governor outlined that the next reopening step would let restaurants seat up to 50% of their capacity with retail and museums also matching the 50% cap. Gyms will also reopen, and counties can submit their plans to reopen vacation rentals on a county-by-county basis.