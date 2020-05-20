Last Call for 5.20.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The National Federation of Independent Business had a message for Vice President Mike Pence during his swing through Florida this afternoon: small businesses are ready to reopen, but they need some direction.

Patty Nuzzo of Restaurant Equipment World in Orlando, a member of the NFIB Florida Leadership Council, was at the table for the second-in-command’s meeting equipped with survey results from small businesses across the state.

The top-line: Seven in 10 NFIB members say they’ve had enough with the phased approach and think the state should give all businesses the green light to reopen. Nearly the same amount said the government had unfairly put the thumbscrews on vacation rentals while largely sparing hotels and motels.

Bill Herrle, NFIB’s executive director for Florida, translated the angst: “Our members appreciate the Vice President coming to Florida and listening to the frustrations and concerns of small businesses and other employers. The shutdown was needed to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, but it’s been devastating to the state’s economy, from small, independent attractions to shops, restaurants and vacation rentals.”

The frustrations extend beyond policy — more than four-fifths said they were most concerned about how they will manage to get customers back in the door. Another 56% said they’re unsure if they’ll be able to secure the personal protective equipment needed to prevent the new coronavirus from roaring back.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases

— 46,197 FL residents (+513 since Tuesday)

— 1,274 Non-FL residents (+14 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 2,045 Travel related

— 20,886 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,911 Both

— 21,355 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 8,681 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,096 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 2,052,426

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,685,851

— Claim verification queue: 199,647

— Claims processed: 1,486,204

— Claims paid: 979,887 (+4,231 since Monday)

Total paid out: $2.68 billion (+$20 million since Monday)

Quote of the Day

“I’m basically the backup quarterback in the game for a few plays while the quarterback is getting checked by the doctor.” — Sen. Marco Rubio, on chairing the Senate Intelligence Committee after Sen. Richard Burr.

