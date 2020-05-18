Connect with us

Nikki Fried endorses Christine Hunschofsky run for HD 96

The announcement is another in a series of big-time endorsements for the Parkland Mayor.

A former presidential candidate and a series of state and local lawmakers have already backed Christine Hunschofsky‘s bid for House District 96. Now, Hunschofsky can add Florida’s highest-ranking Democrat to that list.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says she’ll back Hunschofsky’s effort to replace Rep. Kristin Jacobs after Jacobs passed away following a years-long battle with cancer.

The endorsement reinforces Hunschofsky’s hold over the Democratic primary for that seat, which spans Parkland, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs and Margate.

“Tallahassee needs more strong leaders like Mayor Hunschofsky and I am proud to endorse her in this race,” Fried said.

“As Mayor of Parkland she has guided her city through difficult times and shown a real commitment to making her community a better place to live. In the State House, I know that she will continue to be a tenacious advocate on issues including protecting our environment, making health care more affordable and expanding access to mental health care.”

Hunschofsky has served as the Mayor of Parkland since 2016. That tenure includes the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which killed 17 people.

Fried, meanwhile was elected as Agriculture Commissioner in 2018. She was the only Democrat to win statewide office that year.

“During her time as Commissioner, Nikki Fried has shown that she is committed to working hard for all Floridians,” Hunschofsky added.

“She has made our state safer by ensuring thorough background checks for concealed carry firearm permits, worked closely with our farmers to strengthen Florida’s agriculture industry and led the way as Democrats’ only statewide elected official. I am so honored to have Commissioner Fried’s endorsement and I look forward to working with her in Tallahassee.”

Late last week, a political action committee formed by former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorsed Hunschofsky. A groups of Florida legislators such as Sen. Kevin Rader and Reps. Dan DaleyMichael Gottlieb and Tina Polsky are also supporting Hunschofsky.

Saima Farooqui has filed to run as a Democrat in HD 96 as well. Hunschofsky has consistently pulled in support from Democratic leaders, however, since launching her bid in April.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

