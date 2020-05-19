AT&T Foundation makes $20K donation to Baptist Health in Jacksonville

The AT&T Foundation is donating $20,000 to help pay for food, hygiene products and other items for homebound senior patients in Jacksonville.

That contribution will go to Baptist Health through the Baptist AgeWell program. The program offers primary care for approximately 1,800 patients aged 65 and older.

“During a recent study of the health needs in our community, senior health was identified as a priority,” said Melanie Patz, vice president of Community Investment and Impact for Baptist Health.

“Seniors face challenges including falls, isolation, poverty, and most recently COVID-19. This financial support will enable us to expand our efforts to ensure our seniors are able to remain healthy at home.”

The elderly and those with preexisting conditions face increased risk of death or serious side effects if they contract the novel coronavirus. That’s led to some elderly patients being put on home care plans to avoid unnecessary visits to a hospital which may increase exposure to COVID-19.

Tuesday’s donation comes just one day after the AT&T Foundation committed $25,000 to the Orlando Health Team Member Relief Fund. That money will go toward helping pay living expenses to front line health care workers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging daily life as we know it and Florida’s healthcare professionals are operating on the frontlines of this crisis,” said Kevin Craig, regional director, AT&T External Affairs.

“With those in mind that leave their families every day to help others, the AT&T Foundation is proud to team up with Baptist Health to provide for the Jacksonville’s medical professionals and the people they are helping. These brave men and women represent the best of us and we are pleased to offer our support.”

On May 1, AT&T also sent a $25,000 check to the Jackson Health Foundation Pandemic Relief Fund in South Florida. Days later, AT&T partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation on a week-long effort to feed 3,000 health care workers.