Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

AT&T Foundation sends $25K to Orlando Health Relief Fund to assist health care workers

2020 Headlines

Republican National Committee doubles legal budget to fight vote-by-mail push

Corona Economics Headlines

'Did you vet them?': Unemployment questions plague Gov. DeSantis in Orlando

Headlines South Florida

12 homes lost, 33 damaged in Collier County wildfire

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Theme parks are expected to submit reopening plans

Headlines

Republican lawmakers blast Army Corps for potential EAA Reservoir construction delay
Image via AP

Headlines

AT&T Foundation sends $25K to Orlando Health Relief Fund to assist health care workers

The money will go toward stipends for rent, utilities and other living expenses.

on

The AT&T Foundation is giving $25,000 to the Orlando Health Team Member Relief Fund to help pay for living expenses for front line health care workers.

The donation will go toward stipends for rent, utilities and other living expenses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging daily life as we know it, and Florida’s healthcare professionals are operating on the frontlines of this crisis,” AT&T External Affairs Regional Director Dan Pollock said.

“With those in mind that leave their families every day to help others, the AT&T Foundation is proud to support Orlando Health. These brave men and women represent the best of us and we are pleased to offer our support.”

Florida’s hospitals have largely maintained capacity through the COVID-19 crisis. However, workers across the nation have struggled with personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and other hurdles as they have responded to the pandemic which has left more than 90,000 dead in the U.S.

As of Monday morning, nearly 2,100 Floridians have died. More than 46,000 cases have been confirmed across the state.

The Orlando Health organization has more than 400 locations spread throughout nine different counties.

“We are grateful for the AT&T Foundation’s generosity to the frontline healthcare workers at Orlando Health during the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Bozard, president of the Orlando Health Foundation.

“This grant will help our health care workers who are laboring around the clock and experiencing financial hardship due to lack of childcare and partners’ jobs being furloughed.”

Florida has begun to reopen its economy, but a return to normal is still far in the distance. That’s led to many families dealing with economic hardship in the past two months.

AT&T has made multiple charitable contributions throughout the crisis. On May 1, the company sent a similar $25,000 check to the Jackson Health Foundation Pandemic Relief Fund in South Florida. Days later, AT&T partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation on a week-long effort to feed 3,000 health care workers.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out