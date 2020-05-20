Connect with us

Julie Marcus launches campaign for Pinellas elections supervisor

The announcement comes just one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the job.

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus announced her campaign Wednesday just one day after she was appointed to the position.

The office is up for election this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Marcus to replace former Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark who retired March 31.

“I couldn’t be more honored to announce our campaign for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections,” Marcus said. “For nearly two decades I’ve had the honor to work alongside Supervisor Deborah Clark and help oversee more than 320 secure elections in Pinellas County.”

Marcus took office at perhaps one of the most challenging times for supervisors as the nation faces elections this year under the shadow of coronavirus.

“Now more than ever during this time of uncertainty, our community and all Floridians need to have confidence in the integrity of our elections. I have the experience and confidence to continue to deliver for Pinellas County,” Marcus said.

Marcus is likely to garner support from her predecessor. Clark recommended her appointment to DeSantis.

Four Democrats are running in the August primary including attorney Dan Helm, Clearwater resident Ruqaiya McGee, Mike McGraw and pollster Leonard Schmiege.

Republican Audra Bonneau was running, but dropped out at about the same time Marcus announced she was running.

At 247,225 registered voters, Democrats outnumber Republicans in the county by about 10,000, but there are nearly as many independent and third party affiliated voters, at 195,476. That leaves little room for partisan advantage.

Marcus has served as the chief deputy to Clark since 2012 and has been with the office for 17 years. She’s held a variety of positions including deputy supervisor, election services coordinator and voter outreach manager.

Throughout her service, Marcus has administered more than 320 municipal elections and dozens of recounts and annual audits.

She’s been a Certified Elections Registration Administrator since 2011, the highest national certification available through The Election Center at Auburn University, or the National Association of Election Officials.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
