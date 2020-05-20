Julie Marcus launches campaign for Pinellas elections supervisor

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus announced her campaign Wednesday just one day after she was appointed to the position.

The office is up for election this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Marcus to replace former Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark who retired March 31.

“I couldn’t be more honored to announce our campaign for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections,” Marcus said. “For nearly two decades I’ve had the honor to work alongside Supervisor Deborah Clark and help oversee more than 320 secure elections in Pinellas County.”

Marcus took office at perhaps one of the most challenging times for supervisors as the nation faces elections this year under the shadow of coronavirus.

“Now more than ever during this time of uncertainty, our community and all Floridians need to have confidence in the integrity of our elections. I have the experience and confidence to continue to deliver for Pinellas County,” Marcus said.

Marcus is likely to garner support from her predecessor. Clark recommended her appointment to DeSantis.

Four Democrats are running in the August primary including attorney Dan Helm, Clearwater resident Ruqaiya McGee, Mike McGraw and pollster Leonard Schmiege.

Republican Audra Bonneau was running, but dropped out at about the same time Marcus announced she was running.

At 247,225 registered voters, Democrats outnumber Republicans in the county by about 10,000, but there are nearly as many independent and third party affiliated voters, at 195,476. That leaves little room for partisan advantage.

Marcus has served as the chief deputy to Clark since 2012 and has been with the office for 17 years. She’s held a variety of positions including deputy supervisor, election services coordinator and voter outreach manager.

Throughout her service, Marcus has administered more than 320 municipal elections and dozens of recounts and annual audits.

She’s been a Certified Elections Registration Administrator since 2011, the highest national certification available through The Election Center at Auburn University, or the National Association of Election Officials.