LGBTQ+ Caucus backs Phil Ehr, Donna Deegan, Margaret Good

All three Democrats aim to unseat Republican incumbents.

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus threw its support behind three candidates running to unseat Republican Congressmen.

The caucus endorsed Phil Ehr, Donna Deegan and Margaret Good in their respective efforts to oust Reps. Matt Gaetz, John Rutherford and Vern Buchanan.

“We know we can count on them to further the cause of LGBTQ+ equality,” said Susan McGrath, campaign director for the Caucus.

“We are grateful for their support of our community, and for the vision they are bringing to their districts. We urge voters in Florida’s 1st, 4th, and 16th Districts to turn out and vote for candidates that support equality.”

While nothing in a statement from the Caucus addressed Republican caucuses by name, it’s notable each of the endorsed candidates aims to unset a sitting member of Congress.

Ehr has previously slammed Gaetz for a close relationship with President Donald Trump. The veteran happily accepted the endorsement.

“It’s a great honor to be endorsed by an organization devoted to equality for all people, and I’m grateful for the confidence shown by the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus,” Ehr said. “I look forward to serving in Congress to uphold the Constitution’s provision of ‘equal protection of the laws.'”

Deegan, who aims to unseat a former Sheriff in Rutherford, also eagerly accepted support.

“It’s an honor to have the endorsement of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus,” she said. “I look forward to working hand in hand to ensure that all people are treated equally with dignity and respect.”

And Good, who wants to take out a seven-term incumbent in Buchanan, was anxious to tout support from the civil rights-minded Caucus.

“I’m proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we advocate for a country free from discrimination and pass laws to make that vision a reality,” she said. “I thank the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus for their endorsement and I look forward to working together to bring real positive change to Florida.”

