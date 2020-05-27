Jacksonville health care communications firm to add 115 jobs

While many employers have laid off workers amid coronavirus restrictions, a Jacksonville health care communications company announced Wednesday it is adding 115 jobs over the next two years.

The city of Jacksonville and the state will provide economic development incentives to keep the company in Jacksonville.

Forcura, founded in Jacksonville in 2012, currently employs 75 people. The company develops cloud-based software for the healthcare industry to track documentation, workflow and secure communications.

Craig Mandeville, founder and CEO of Forcura, said the Jacksonville City Council’s approval of the economic development incentives in March are the latest demonstration of support the company has received from the city.

“Our company’s origins are here in Jacksonville, and in the eight years since, the city has provided incredible talent, mentoring and business community support that have directly impacted our success,” Mandeville said.

With the incentives, Forcura will open a new headquarters in the Deerwood Park area of Jacksonville’s Southside. The new company headquarters will have 30,000 square feet of space and is expected to open in the fall after coronavirus restrictions begin to ease. Forcura plans to spend about $2.15 million on the new facility.

“Florida continues to be a leader in economic opportunity and innovation because of our business-friendly environment and talent pipeline. Companies like Forcura recognize this because they are confident they have opportunities for growth,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Mandeville said he is committed to raising Jacksonville’s profile as a business-friendly city.

“I am sincerely dedicated to elevating Jacksonville’s profile as a technology hub and am excited to make sure more people recognize our city as the best place for entrepreneurs to launch and scale their companies,” Mandeville said.

JAX Chamber officials see the Forcura story as another hook for business recruiting.

“Forcura is an example of an innovative, local company that’s taken off here and is choosing to continue to grow here in Jacksonville,” said Aundra Wallace, president of JAXUSA, a business development wing of JAX Chamber. “We’re growing an innovation ecosystem here and homegrown businesses like Forcura are incredible ambassadors for our community as we look to attract and grow tech investment and talent.”