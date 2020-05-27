What’s the wait time for reopening Florida’s theme parks?

Theme parks have become an unshakable part of Florida’s identity for decades. When the COVID-19 crisis caused attractions to close, it delivered a blow to tourists and locals.

But beginning in June, major parks announced plans to reopen to the public. All plans must be approved by local governments and the Governor’s office before companies can move forward. Florida Politics will update the phased reopenings of these Sunshine State destinations as the industry navigates an ongoing pandemic.

Busch Gardens

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment has not yet submitted a formal plan to appropriate jurisdictions in the Tampa area but is expected to submit one similar to that in place for Orlando area properties and other locations around the country. No plans have been submitted for reopening Adventure Island.

Legoland Florida

The park will open on June 1, ahead of all major Central Florida parks, after receiving approval from the Governor’s Office, the Orlando Sentinel reports. That came after the Governor did not approve an initial plan. The park will require masks for all employees and will offer masks for all guests. More than 200 sanitization stations will be set up at the park. There will be no character greetings. Procedures will be put in place for sanitizing rides after each use. Park capacity will be capped at 50%, about 6,000 guests daily, and social distancing will also be required with spacing out vehicles in the parking lot.

ICON Park

While restaurants and some retail at the International Drive park reopened beginning May 4, ride attractions including The Wheel at ICON Park remain closed at this time and no plan has been submitted for reopening.

SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando/Discovery Cove/Aquatica

The Florida properties for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment plan to open “as soon as” June 10 but don’t have a hard date set. The parks will require temperature checks at the entry to the parks. Masks will be required for all employees and for guests over the age of 2. Employees will be required to have their temperatures checked before beginning work. The parks will only use disposable menus at restaurants and all buffet-style eating will remain closed. The park will put in place queue markings in retail shops, and there will be restrictions on tours and animal viewing areas.

Universal Orlando

Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure/Volcano Bay

Universal became the first major theme park company to announce reopening plans, with an employee-only opening June 1, entry for invited guests on June 3 and a full opening to the public on June 5. But guests will be required to wear masks, with disposable masks provided for those who do not bring their own. There will be temperature checks required before entry. Guests with higher than 100.4-degree temperature will be taken to a cool down area and later retested or sent home. Universal already has some of these practices in place at CityWalk, which reopened on May 14. Virtual line queues and cashless payment points will be employed wherever possible. Attendance will be limited.

Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom/Epcot/Disney’s Hollywood Studios/Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15. Guests and employees will be required to wear masks, and temperature checks will take place at the gates to the parks. Employees will emphasize physical social distancing at the parks. There will be queue lines but Disney also has its existing FastPass system available through a smartphone app. All parades, fireworks and other events designed for large crowds have been canceled until further notice. Disney Springs began a phased reopening on May 20. No plans have been made public for reopening water parks Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon.