Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Protest against Jacksonville police draws big crowd, no violence

Headlines

Cities brace for increasing unrest, call in National Guard

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Officials report 927 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Saturday

Headlines

Nikki Fried smacks Ro DeSantis for 'failing to do his job'

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio warns Antifa, 'ethnic' nationalists 'not taking weekend off'

Headlines Tech

Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken, SpaceX and NASA launch new era of space flight
About 3,000 people protesting police brutality turned out for a demonstration in front of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Saturday. Photo by Drew Dixon.

Headlines

Protest against Jacksonville police draws big crowd, no violence

Jacksonville demonstration in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis draws about 3,000.

on

About 3,000 people descended on downtown Jacksonville Saturday to protest excessive force by police in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week.

The demonstration started outside the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) headquarters on Bay Street with the throng of protesters ascending the two flights of steps near the entrance to the police building.

“No justice, no peace. No racist police,” was shouted in unison from the crowd.

Then the demonstration proceeded to wind through what eventually would amount to miles of streets in downtown Jacksonville, snarling traffic and chants from the crowd echoing off the buildings in the urban core. The demonstration started at 3 p.m. and was supposed to last until 4:30 p.m. but it proceeded into the evening with protesters still walking streets past 6 p.m.

One of the protesters, Brennan Reed, said he’s just fed up with repeated incidents of black residents ending up dead in encounters with police.

“We’re here mainly for justice, equality and police accountability,” Reed said. “Anyone who disagrees with that, it just boggles my mind.”

One police officer was charged Friday with third degree murder in Floyd’s death. But protesters in Minneapolis and across the country have called for the other responding officers to be charged for their role in the events leading to his death.

Early on in the demonstration in Jacksonville, a small airplane circled above the protest area towing a sign that said, “Stay safe, always film the police.”

The protest was orchestrated by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and one of the group’s organizers Monique Sampson said they intended the event to be nonviolent as opposed to many demonstrations that turned physically confrontational Friday even in many cities across the country.

Sampson said organizers only expected 500 people and when the demonstration swelled to many times that size, she was pleasantly surprised.

“This was great,” Sampson said while marching through downtown streets.

Another organizer with the group, Hakeem Balogun, said he also was surprised that the size of the demonstration was larger than anticipated. He said while George Floyd’s video-recorded death was a flashpoint for the demonstration in Jacksonville, there were many local issues that galvanized the local crowd.

Organizers also demanded more information on the police shooting death of Jamee Johnson who was killed by a JSO officer Dec. 14 during a traffic stop.

The police body camera images of the shooting have not been released. JSO officials claim Johnson was resisting arrest. The 22-year-old was a Florida A&M University student.

JSO officials maintain patrol car dashboard video is not available and the body cam became dislodged during the incident.

Saturday’s protest in Jacksonville drew a racially diverse group of demonstrators.

Protester Arden Phipps said it shouldn’t be surprising to see demonstrators of all races.

“It’s police brutality. It affects everybody. It’s everybody’s problem,” Phipps said.

JSO officers were largely spectators for the most part with uniformed police out of sight other than standing on the side of the streets and some directing traffic.

One unidentified officer said there were no confrontational incidents reported between police and protesters.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No decision yet from Gov. DeSantis on eviction ban extension.