Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Lauderhill Black Lives Matter protest scrapped after overnight chaos erupted in cities nationwide

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Maybe Tom Lee didn't make friends, but he made a difference

Headlines

Anthony Sabatini tweets AR-15 'threat,' Florida Dems want him off Twitter

Federal Headlines

Matt Gaetz takes on Twitter, fellow Republicans in latest podcast

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Winner and Loser of the week in Florida politics — Week of May 24

APolitical Headlines

More journalists targeted in protests around nation
Protesters face off with police as they shut down southbound Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Demonstrators were protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Image via AP.

Headlines

Lauderhill Black Lives Matter protest scrapped after overnight chaos erupted in cities nationwide

The city postponed the event, but hasn’t rescheduled.

on

A Lauderhill protest has been postponed due to continuing escalation nationwide.

The Black Lives Matter peaceful protest had been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, but the city of Lauderhill, in concert with protest organizers, scrapped the protest.

“In an effort to assist the organization produce a safe and secure event, the City of Lauderhill felt it was in the best interest of attendees and the surrounding community to work with the organizers to postpone the event,” the city wrote in an announcement.

The city didn’t say when a new protest would be scheduled.

“We hope to work with Black Lives Matter in the future to secure support from additional public safety agencies as well as identify an appropriate location for a peaceful protest,” they wrote.

The move comes after chaos erupted in cities across the U.S. Friday and Saturday night where peaceful daytime protests gave way to riots and looting after the sun went down.

In Florida, a demonstration escalated in Jacksonville Saturday night. Tear gas canisters and flash bangs were deployed to disperse protesters.

In Tallahassee, a truck mowed through a crowd on protesters.

Tampa saw a particularly disturbing night as riots raged into the middle of the night with fires at a sporting goods store and gas station, looting in the University Mall area and dumpsters at a local apartment complex reportedly set aflame.

A man in Dallas was severely beaten trying to protect his business.

More protests are scheduled throughout Sunday.

The demonstrations and, in some cases, violence, erupted after a Minneapolis Police officer was arrested for his role in the death of George Floyd. Other officers were fired for not intervening in the altercation that led to Floyd’s death, but protesters are demanding more and that the officers be held criminal liable.

The protests and rioting show a boiling point in race relations that have for years been mounting as more and more unarmed black men succumb to police force with little accountability.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    May 31, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Black lives matter is a racist anti white pro Communist organization! Check out the sister organizations that follow them. Follow the money!

    Black lives matter mentions NOTHING about NARCO STATE MEXICO which has murdered MILLIONS of Black Americans with chemical weapons!

    Black lives matter says NOTHING about Black on Black crime!

    Black lives matter says NOTHING about fatherless families which leads to overwhelming violent crime rates caused by Black men ages 18-29

    Black lives matter is dogshit!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No decision yet from Gov. DeSantis on eviction ban extension.