Lauderhill Black Lives Matter protest scrapped after overnight chaos erupted in cities nationwide

A Lauderhill protest has been postponed due to continuing escalation nationwide.

The Black Lives Matter peaceful protest had been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, but the city of Lauderhill, in concert with protest organizers, scrapped the protest.

“In an effort to assist the organization produce a safe and secure event, the City of Lauderhill felt it was in the best interest of attendees and the surrounding community to work with the organizers to postpone the event,” the city wrote in an announcement.

The city didn’t say when a new protest would be scheduled.

“We hope to work with Black Lives Matter in the future to secure support from additional public safety agencies as well as identify an appropriate location for a peaceful protest,” they wrote.

The move comes after chaos erupted in cities across the U.S. Friday and Saturday night where peaceful daytime protests gave way to riots and looting after the sun went down.

In Florida, a demonstration escalated in Jacksonville Saturday night. Tear gas canisters and flash bangs were deployed to disperse protesters.

In Tallahassee, a truck mowed through a crowd on protesters.

Tampa saw a particularly disturbing night as riots raged into the middle of the night with fires at a sporting goods store and gas station, looting in the University Mall area and dumpsters at a local apartment complex reportedly set aflame.

A man in Dallas was severely beaten trying to protect his business.

More protests are scheduled throughout Sunday.

The demonstrations and, in some cases, violence, erupted after a Minneapolis Police officer was arrested for his role in the death of George Floyd. Other officers were fired for not intervening in the altercation that led to Floyd’s death, but protesters are demanding more and that the officers be held criminal liable.

The protests and rioting show a boiling point in race relations that have for years been mounting as more and more unarmed black men succumb to police force with little accountability.