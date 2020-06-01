Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Cindy Banyai wants Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Lee County

2020

Donna Deegan wants feds to buy body cameras for cops 'right now'

2020 Headlines

State moves ahead after felons voting decision

2020 Headlines

Alan Cohn supporter apologizes for threatening to pull candidate from forum if opponent was invited

2020 Headlines

Is Margaret Good’s campaign distributing a racist video?

2020

Students for Trump endorses Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13
Cindy Banyai

2020

Cindy Banyai wants Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Lee County

Bust has stood Downtown since 1966.

on

Democrat Cindy Banyai called on Lee County leaders to take down a bust of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

As protests broke out in Fort Myers over the death of George Floyd, the candidate for Congress said there’s urgency to the issue.

“It is necessary to craft solutions together to ensure the safety of all members of our community,” reads a release issued by her campaign. “The first step is removing the bust of General Robert E. Lee from downtown Fort Myers, as well as all other public effigies of the leader of this unsuccessful rebellion against the United States of America. This small effort would demonstrate the commitment of Southwest Florida leaders to dismantling systemic racism, first from the public image, then from the institutions themselves.”

Banyai is one of two Democrats running in Florida’s 19th Congressional District

The county’s long history of honoring Lee has been controversial for more than 100 years. The jurisdiction broke from Monroe County in 1887 and named itself for Lee despite the military leader having no connection to the region and never visiting.

The bust of Lee, which has been toppled in demonstrations in the past, sits now near the City of Palms Garage. Sculpted by an Italian sculptor, it was commissioned by the Laetitia Ashmore Nutt Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and first displayed in 1966. The statue sits on a base filled with Civil War relics.

A lengthy blog post on ArtSWFL describes the historical reasoning of the past and the problematic present with the county’s naming and the current display of the bust.

The NACP in Lee County has asked for the bust to be relocated. Now the Floyd protests have sparked new conversation.

“Let’s work together to make that change now,” Banyai said.

Banyai could not participate in weekend protests in Fort Myers, citing her daughter’s health and concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But she stressed her support of the event in a statement.

“Local, state, and national leaders have failed to protect our black communities,” Banyai said. “Local leaders are more focused on helping themselves than helping the communities they serve, something I have seen repeatedly over the past decade as I have watched leaders disregard reports I have made on minority communities as nothing more than just a piece of paper that they use to cross off their checklists. Politicians want to demean protesters, yet they don’t offer any solutions to the problems at hand of systemic racism and police brutality.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?