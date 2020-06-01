Governor schedules Special Election to fill Senate seat vacated by Tom Lee

Gov. Ron DeSantis has set the date for a Special Election to fill the Senate District 20 seat being vacated by Sen. Tom Lee.

Lee’s term had been set to expire in 2022.

That Special Election will run concurrent with Florida’s already-scheduled elections this year. The Special Primary Election for SD 20 will be conducted on Aug. 18 alongside other primaries throughout the state. The winners will then face off in the general election on Nov. 3.

Lee stepped down from his Senate seat last week.

“It has been the greatest honor of my career serving as a Senator for a total of 18 years and most recently representing the citizens of District 20,” Lee announced.

“I cannot thank them enough for their unwavering support and trusting me to stand up for their interests in Tallahassee.”

As Florida Politics reported, the Thonotosassa Republican is considering a run for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court. While not final decision has been made on that front, Lee saod he would prefer such a position over continuing his Senate service.

“I learned to govern in a different era, and, for whatever reason, the legislative process has changed,” Lee explained after his resignation.

“Simply put, the Florida Senate just isn’t the best fit for me at this time in my life. For a while, I thought I might get a chance to reform the process, but that wasn’t in the cards.”

Senate GOP leadership has backed Danny Burgess to replace Lee in SD 20. Earlier Monday, Burgess resigned from his post as Executive Director of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and signaled a Senate run is imminent.

“I will remain an advocate for veterans — from the battlefield, to their homecoming and beyond,” Burgess wrote in his resignation letter.

“At this time, I believe I can best continue to serve my country, my state, and my brothers and sisters in arms as a member of the Florida Senate.”