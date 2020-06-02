Connect with us

Headlines Jax

'They came prepared to beat people up': Jacksonville protest organizer blame cops for violence

Headlines Presidential

Personnel note: Max Steele joins American Bridge

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Rebekah Jones, former DOH data curator, resurfaces to deny allegations, detail COVID-19 data mismatches

Headlines Influence

Board of Governors seek to end racism, inequality 'wherever they exist'

Headlines SW Florida

Sarasota Police investigate officer who put knee on man's neck

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Bars, lounges anxious to reopen
A flash point: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police surround a demonstrator who was detained Saturday night during protests, touching off a confrontation with flash bangs and tear gas. Photo via Drew Dixon.

Headlines

‘They came prepared to beat people up’: Jacksonville protest organizer blame cops for violence

Protestors were met with a militarized police presence.

on

A demonstration organizer is stunned the Saturday protest ended in violent clashes between protesters and Sheriff’s deputies.

“We were home by then,” said Monique Sampson, one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest in Jacksonville. “We turned on the news and we saw tear gas canisters being deployed. We saw people being beat up.”

“I see violence on JSO’s side,” Sampson said. “They came prepared to riot. They came prepared to beat people up.”

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee originally organized the demonstration Saturday in the wake George Floyd’s death while being detained by police in Minneapolis May 25. While the civil rights and police watch-dog group acknowledged many protests turned violent Friday evening in cities across the U.S., Sampson was determined to have a peaceful march.

The action committee expected 500 people to show up Saturday, but the crowd swelled to some 3,000 people.

Some 3,000 people marched peacefully through the streets of downtown Jacksonville Saturday before the situation turned into violent clashes with police that night. Photo via Drew Dixon.

She said the demonstration, which was originally scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., did go over its original time slot but clearly ended at 6 p.m.

Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. chaos engulfed many downtown Jacksonville streets. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one officer was injured in the neck with a sharp object. The officer is recovering well, according to city officials. One police cruiser was set on fire and other vehicles were damaged on Bay Street just west of JSO headquarters downtown.

Several demonstrators were detained, flashbangs were set off and tear gas was deployed by dozens of JSO officers clad in full riot gear along with two armored vehicles that entered downtown streets. Some of the most chaotic scenes were on side streets such as Market and Newnan streets, out of the focus of television cameras near the city’s landmark Florida Theatre.

There were some additional protests and arrests on Sunday.  Mayor Lenny Curry implemented a curfew in anticipation of repeated problems.

Sampson said Sunday’s events had nothing to do with her organization.

Curry and Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams blamed most of the violent confrontations on rogue demonstrators and agreed the Community Action Committee had little to do with police clashes.

Curry, in a speech before Jacksonville City Council Tuesday, said there were “bad actors” responsible for the melees with police Saturday. He also said there is no need for any more curfews, though he added, “I will use the resources I have to protect the city.”

Sampson, however, faults police for escalating clashes.

“They [JSO police] came in. They came with tear gas. These protesters were mostly unarmed. I think they were all unarmed. I haven’t heard a case of where someone had a weapon,” Sampson said.

The group established a Community Support Fund for those who were arrested or detained during the weekend’s events.

Sampson said as of Tuesday morning, they had $59,000 in contributions, an excess of the group’s $40,000 goal. The fund helped 25 arrested demonstrators who ranged in age from 18 to 80 to post bond. The group expects to help another 40.

“It’s assisted in everything from people whose civil liberties have been deprived to medical funds for people who’ve been brutalized to lost wages for people who were locked up and not able to go to work,” Sampson said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John

    June 2, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Of course this is the response we can expect from a racist and partison mayor and sheriff.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.