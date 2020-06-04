Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio eyes fast track for stalled civil rights panel proposal

Federal

'Hopefully it won't happen': Rick Scott sees military in U.S. streets as 'last resort'

Federal Headlines

Alianza for Progress demands congressional investigation of David Rivera Venezuela deal

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott open to mass immigration from Hong Kong

APolitical Federal

State DHSMV terminates two employees for racist, threatening remarks at protesters

Federal

Brian Mast bill aims to help track veterans' exposure to toxic burn pits
Marco Rubio wants a study group for issues impacting black men. Image via AP.

Federal

Marco Rubio eyes fast track for stalled civil rights panel proposal

It’s a bipartisan proposal with Democratic Senators.

on

A Republican Senator from Florida looks to expedite what has been delayed consideration of a civil rights study group he and two Democrats proposed last year.

In 2019, Sen. Marco Rubio teamed up with two Democratic Presidential candidates, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris, to propose a group dedicated to studying the particular challenges faced by African-American males.

Despite bipartisan backing, however, the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act has not moved.

In light of the killing of George Floyd and the seismic aftermath, Rubio thinks it’s time to move.

Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that “11 months ago I proposed a federal commission to investigate potential civil rights violations & disparities affecting black males & issue an annual report & recommendations to Congress & POTUS. I am working to pass it in Senate ASAP via expedited process.”

A Rubio tweet from earlier in the morning offered a tease of sorts, saying “This time it’s different.”

He also offered a video.

George Floyd‘s “murder is the catalyst for the protests but not the only thing they are about. For too long unacceptable disparities have gone unaddressed. We need action. But action begins by listening so we understand the problem & then coming up with answers that work,” Rubio said.

The Commission, should it be enacted, would “investigate potential civil rights violations affecting black males and study the disparities they experience in education, criminal justice, health, employment, fatherhood, mentorship and violence.”

The Senator, though he has expressed disquiet over radical elements hijacking what he and other Republicans have maintained are “peaceful protests,” also has vowed to fight the “lingering cancer of racial inequality” in recent days.

“This time we must not fail to admit & confront the lingering cancer of racial inequality. Protests demanding this are both a right & a necessity,” Rubio tweeted Tuesday, adding that “there is no right & can be no tolerance for using protests as cover to commit crimes or foment anarchy.”

The seeds for the Tuesday morning tweet may have been planted in a Twitter exchange hours before with Luther Campbell, a Miami writer and activist who achieved national prominence decades ago with the 2 Live Crew.

Campbell appealed to Rubio to “do something great.”

“You have an opportunity to do something great,” Campbell wrote. “I know you have it in you.”

“We know you have no ill will towards black people,” Campbell added, “but right now we need you to stand with us in changing these laws that allow Police to kill black people.”

Rubio, a contemporary of Campbell’s, responded.

“It is time we confront all these issues once & for all. Can’t be put off any longer,” the Senator said.

For the Senator, this continues a rhetorical focus on these issues, consistent with 2015 comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This is a legitimate issue,” Rubio said. “It is a fact that in the African-American community around this country there has been, for a number of years now, a growing resentment toward the way law enforcement and the criminal justice system interacts with the community. It is particularly endemic among young African-American males — that in some communities in this country have a much higher chance of interacting with criminal justice than higher education. We do need to face this. It is a serious problem in this country.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday